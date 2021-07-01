Hydrogen Rising — Taking a Regional Approach to Hydrogen: A Conversation with DC-Based Connected DMV [PODCAST]

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

In this episode of Hydrogen Rising, co-hosts David Wochner and Sandi Safro talk with Connected DMV’s Rick Moore and Matt Erskine about how this self-described “do” tank is working to advance a major hydrogen initiative for the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area, including the establishment of the National Capital Area Hydrogen Center and a Hydrogen “Greenprint.” This discussion is particularly timely in light of emerging developments on Capitol Hill related to hydrogen, including U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s recent introduction of legislation creating a DOE-funded opportunity for four regional hydrogen hubs across the United States.