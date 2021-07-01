July 1, 2021

Volume XI, Number 182

 

David L. Wochner
Sandra E. Safro
K&L Gates
Global Power Law and Policy
Hydrogen Rising — Taking a Regional Approach to Hydrogen: A Conversation with DC-Based Connected DMV [PODCAST]

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

In this episode of Hydrogen Rising, co-hosts David Wochner and Sandi Safro talk with Connected DMV’s Rick Moore and Matt Erskine about how this self-described “do” tank is working to advance a major hydrogen initiative for the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area, including the establishment of the National Capital Area Hydrogen Center and a Hydrogen “Greenprint.” This discussion is particularly timely in light of emerging developments on Capitol Hill related to hydrogen, including U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s recent introduction of legislation creating a DOE-funded opportunity for four regional hydrogen hubs across the United States.

Copyright 2021 K & L GatesNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 181
David Wochner, KL Gates Law Firm, Public Policy Attorney
David L. Wochner
Practice Area Leader

Mr. Wochner has advised, represented and advocated on behalf of clients on natural gas, LNG and oil related matters, including natural gas and oil commodity and pipeline transportation issues, LNG imports and exports, and natural gas as a transportation fuel, before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the Departments of Energy, Transportation and the Interior, EPA and on Capitol Hill. He served as lead Washington counsel on behalf of a major international drilling company in multiple Congressional and federal agency investigations and hearings related to the...

Sandra E. Safro
Partner

Ms. Safro is a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. She focuses her practice on regulatory, policy, and transactional issues related primarily to natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Ms. Safro regularly advises clients on matters related to commodity and pipeline transportation issues, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) policies related to capacity release and in the negotiation of precedent agreements, negotiated rate agreements, asset management arrangements, transportation service...

