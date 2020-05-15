May 15, 2020

 

May 15, 2020

May 14, 2020

May 13, 2020

Article By
Forrest G. Read IV
Jackson Lewis P.C.
ICE Extends Temporary Flexibility for Employers’ I-9 Compliance, Reminds to Monitor for Updates

Friday, May 15, 2020

ICE has announced that its flexibility regarding the physical presence requirements for I-9 inspection will be extended for another 30 days, until June 18, 2020 due to continued COVID-19 precautions. The terms and details of this flexibility remain the same.

Basically, eligible employers may continue to inspect Section 2 documents remotely (e.g., over video link, fax, or email). Once normal operations resume, all employees who were onboarded remotely must report to their employer within three business days for in-person verification.

This flexibility applies to employers and workplaces that are operating remotely. If there are employees physically present at a work location, no flexibility is being implemented. ICE has said, however, that DHS will evaluate on a case-by-case basis situations where newly hired employees or existing employees are subject to COVID-19 quarantine or lockdown protocols. Where the new flexibility may not apply, employers may continue to designate authorized representatives to act on their behalf to review documents in person.

ICE is also granting an additional 30 days to the original 60-day extension of time to respond to Notices of Inspection (NOIs) that were issued in March 2020.

ICE notes that employers are required to monitor DHS and ICE websites for additional updates on when extensions will terminate and normal operations resume.

Forrest G. Read IV
Principal

Forrest Read is a Principal in the Washington, D.C. Region office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He has extensive experience in both business immigration law and employment law and has special expertise in legal issues in graduate medical education (GME).

Mr. Read's immigration practice focuses on assisting employers in obtaining employment-based nonimmigrant visas (e.g., H-1B, L, O, TN) for foreign national employees and work-related immigrant (green card) visas, including PERM Labor Certifications, and advising employers on compliance with U.S. immigration laws and...

