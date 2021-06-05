The Important and Thriving Role of Private Medical Practices [VIDEO]

Friday, June 4, 2021

In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by Chad Beste, Healthcare Advisory Partner at BDO, for a look the role of independent physician practices in health care today. Despite expert predictions of the demise of private physician practices, they continue to thrive today as practices quickly adapt to changing industry developments. Ericka and Chad also discuss future opportunities for practices to increase profitability through site-of-service reimbursement trends and access to better data analytics that will improve quality of care and financial decision-making abilities for private physician practices.