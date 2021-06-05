June 5, 2021

Volume XI, Number 156

 

June 04, 2021

June 03, 2021

June 02, 2021

Article By
Ericka L. Adler
Roetzel & Andress LPA
Employment Services Alert
The Important and Thriving Role of Private Medical Practices [VIDEO]

Friday, June 4, 2021

In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by Chad Beste, Healthcare Advisory Partner at BDO, for a look the role of independent physician practices in health care today. Despite expert predictions of the demise of private physician practices, they continue to thrive today as practices quickly adapt to changing industry developments. Ericka and Chad also discuss future opportunities for practices to increase profitability through site-of-service reimbursement trends and access to better data analytics that will improve quality of care and financial decision-making abilities for private physician practices. 

©2021 Roetzel & Andress
Ericka L. Adler
Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law. She represents individual providers, physician groups and other health care entities (i.e. home health care agencies, DME companies, hospices, MRI facilities and surgery centers) in satisfying their day-to-day legal health care needs. Ms. Adler has extensive experience in compliance counselling, structuring and implementing complex joint ventures to comply with state and federal laws and regulations, including Stark, Anti-Kickback Statute, fee-splitting concerns, the corporate practice...

