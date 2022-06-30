June 30, 2022

Volume XII, Number 181
Robert F. Morris

Stark & Stark

Important Estate Related Proposals and Changes for 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

This year has brought several interesting changes and important proposals that can affect many estate plans. We have held seminars covering two major issues:

  1. the IRS Proposed Regulations affecting qualified retirement plans and IRAs; and

  2. the Administration’s proposed changes to the Federal Estate and Gift Taxes.

If you did not attend these seminars, you may access and watch them through the links below.

The IRS’ Proposed Regulations: Mandatory Distributions from IRAs and Retirement Accounts

Earlier this year, I hosted a seminar on the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) proposed regulations that clarify and revise some of the required minimum distribution (RMD) rules for qualified plans (i.e., 401ks, 403bs, etc.) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The proposed regulations contain potential changes for both spouse and non-spouse beneficiaries.

This seminar may be accessed and viewed through THIS LINK.

The Administration’s Proposed Changes to the Federal Estate and Gift Taxes

In March 2022, the Administration proposed significant changes to the federal estate and gift taxes, as well as changes to the basis carry-over and basis step-up rules. These changes would have a substantial impact on many estates.

You can access and watch this seminar through THIS LINK.

National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 180
Robert F. Morris, Stark and Stark, Trusts and Estates Lawyer
Robert F. Morris
Shareholder

Robert F. Morris is a Shareholder in the Trusts & Estates Group of Stark & Stark. Mr. Morris’ practice focuses on the areas of estate planning, wills, trusts and probate. Mr. Morris has substantial experience in drafting sophisticated estate planning documents including complex wills, insurance trusts, personal residence trusts, and grantor trusts. He provides counsel to both fiduciaries and beneficiaries in all aspects of trust, probate and estate administration, including the litigation of contested estates and trusts. Mr. Morris’ estate planning practice...

rmorris@stark-stark.com
609-945-7617
www.stark-stark.com
