October 14, 2020

Volume X, Number 288

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

October 14, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 13, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 12, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Summer Conley
Elizabeth Olson
Faegre Drinker
Spotlight on Benefits

IRS Extends Deadline for Certain ACA Reporting Requirements

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

In Notice 2020-76 (Notice), the IRS extended the deadline from January 31, 2021, to March 2, 2021, for furnishing Forms 1095-B and 1095-C to individuals for reporting year 2020. Note that the Notice does not extend the deadline to file Forms 1094-B, 1095-B, 1094-C or 1095-C with the IRS. Those forms must be filed with the IRS by March 1, 2021 or if filed electronically, by March 31, 2021.

The Notice also extends “good-faith” reporting relief for employers that report incomplete or incorrect information on their returns (such as missing taxpayer identification numbers or dates of birth).  This relief is available only when the employer can show it made a good-faith effort to comply with the filing requirements, such as gathering and transmitting the necessary data to an agent to prepare the data for submission, or testing its ability to transmit information to the IRS.  The IRS has provided this good-faith relief in the past, but the Notice states that the 2020 reporting year will be the final year this type of relief is available.

In addition, the Notice provides relief for reporting entities that fail to provide a Form 1095-B to a responsible individual, provided the entity (1) prominently posts a notice on its website stating that responsible individuals may receive a copy of their 1095-B upon request, accompanied by an email address, physical address and contact phone number, and (2) provides a 2020 Form 1095-B within 30 days of the date requested. This relief does not extend to the requirement that a sponsor of a self-insured plan provide a Form 1095-C to each full-time employee. However, relief from reporting penalties for sponsors of self-insured plans that fail to furnish Form 1095-C for non-full-time employees is available.

As a reminder, the penalties for noncompliance can be significant – the IRS may impose a penalty of up to $280 per return for failing to timely provide a Form 1095-C or 1095-B to an individual (or providing an inaccurate form), and an additional $280 per return for failing to provide a Form 1094-C, 1095-C or 1095-B to the IRS (or providing an inaccurate form).

 

© 2020 Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 288

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Summer Conley, Employee Benefits Attorney Drinker Biddle
Summer Conley
Partner

Summer Conley assists clients in a variety of employee benefit areas, including qualified plan work, executive compensation, and health and welfare issues such as HIPAA, COBRA, Section 125 and health care reform. She has assisted many companies in their compliance with the HIPAA privacy and health care reform rules. Summer has experience drafting all types of plan documents, summary plan descriptions and employee communications as well as advising clients regarding establishing, changing and terminating benefit programs and entering into benefits service...

summer.conley@dbr.com
310-203-4055
www.faegredrinker.com
Elizabeth Olson
Elizabeth Olson, Drinker, employment lawyer
Associate

Elizabeth “Betsy” A. Olson advises plan sponsors on the design and operation of qualified retirement plans and health and welfare plans to ensure compliance with ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code. Betsy has experience drafting and negotiating service provider contracts, preparing government filings, resolving pension and health plan claims, and correcting retirement plan qualification and operational failures under the IRS correction program. She also assists with Department of Labor audits, conducts employee benefit due diligence reviews, and drafts plan documents, summary plan descriptions, and employee communications.

Prior to joining Drinker Biddle, Betsy was an employee benefits associate at another Am Law 100 firm.

betsy.olson@dbr.com
(310) 203-4038
www.faegredrinker.com