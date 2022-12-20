December 20, 2022

Volume XII, Number 354

53

December 20, 2022

December 19, 2022

Article By

William J. Sanders
Lauren P. DeSantis-Then
Alexandra G. Brooks
Erika L. Colangelo

Polsinelli PC
Government Investigations

The IRS is Not Backing Down: Proposed Regulations Issued Regarding Abusive Tax Shelters Including Certain Syndicated Conservation Easement Transactions

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Less than a month after the heavily followed Green Valley Investors, LLC, et al., decision, the IRS issued proposed regulations to identify certain syndicated conservation easement transactions as listed transactions – this time after complying the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by allowing for public notice and comment.

On November 9, 2022, in Green Valley, the U.S. Tax Court held that Notice 2017-10, which designated certain syndicated conservation easement transactions as listed transactions, was invalid and issued in violation of the APA. Since late 2016, by the issuance of Notice 2017-10, the IRS has treated certain syndicated conservation easements as listed transactions, requiring additional information from taxpayers and material advisors, and subjecting taxpayers to additional penalties for underpayment. A listed transaction is one type of reportable transaction that are the same as, or substantially similar to, a transaction specifically identified as a tax avoidance transaction. Among other things, when a transaction becomes a listed transaction, all participants are required to disclose their involvement to the Office of Tax Shelter Analysis within 90 days for all tax years where the assessment limitations period remains open. Failure to comply with the disclosure obligations may subject the taxpayer and material advisors to an extended statute of limitations and penalties. The Green Valley decision was significant as the Tax Court clearly stated that it would no longer uphold listed transaction penalties issued under Notice 2017-10 against taxpayers.

The Green Valley decision followed a similar Sixth Circuit decision, Mann Construction, Inc. v. United States, 27 F.4th 1138 (6th Cir. 2022), where the Sixth Circuit held that another listed transaction Notice regarding trust arrangements to be invalid under the APA. Over the years, the IRS has identified over 30 listed transactions without following the APA’s notice and comment procedures. The procedures surrounding Notices like 2017-10 are entirely informal and do not provide an opportunity for the public to submit input regarding the contents of the Notice. However, when the IRS creates a legislative rule, such as by designating certain transactions to be listed transactions, rather than merely interpreting existing law, the IRS is required to comply with the APA’s informal rulemaking process. The APA requires agencies that are issuing a legislative rule to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking and provide the public a meaningful opportunity to comment on the proposal before a final rule can be issued.  Based on the comments, the agency then may choose to issue a new proposed rule or modify the rule. While an agency does not need to respond to all comments, any final rule must include an explanatory preamble that includes a response to the significant and relevant issues raised by the public. Therefore, those effected by the designation of certain syndicated conservation easements as listed transactions now have the opportunity to submit comment on the issue. Electronic or written comment can be submitted to the IRS until February 6, 2023.

While the government maintains its position that listed transactions may be identified by notice and other sub-regulatory guidance and that the APA’s notice and comment procedures do not apply, the announcement states the intention to issue proposed regulations identifying additional listed transactions in the near future. The conservation easement regulations are set to be finalized in 2023.

National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 354
William J. Sanders, Polsinelli PC, Limited Liability Company Matters Lawyer, Tax matters Attorney
William J. Sanders
Shareholder, Practice Chair

Through over 30 years of practicing law, Bill Sanders has developed broad tax experience in corporate, partnership, limited liability company, complex business transactions, and workout and bankruptcy issues.

As chairman of the firm’s tax practice group and a licensed CPA in Missouri, Bill’s clients range from Fortune 100 companies to family-owned and tax-exempt organizations.

He regularly represents clients nationwide before the Internal Revenue Service at all levels including audits, the Appeals Division and...

[email protected]
816.360.4240
www.polsinelli.com
Lauren P. DeSantis-Then
Lauren P. DeSantis-Then, Polsinelli, government defense investigations lawyer, securities fraud attorney
Shareholder

Lauren is a problem solver who concentrates her practice in the areas of government contracts, construction, and Public-Private Partnerships (P3s). She handles complex protests of federal procurements, with recent experience that includes successfully defending bid protests at the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) contesting pre-award solicitations that were not properly set aside for Small Business Concerns. Further, she litigates large contractual disputes and negotiates P3 deals.

In addition, Lauren has an extensive background...

[email protected]
202.626.8323
www.polsinelli.com
Alexandra G. Brooks
Alexandra G. Brooks Government Investigations Attorney Polsinelli Law Firm
Associate

Working with experienced Polsinelli attorneys in the Government Investigations practice, Alexandra Brooks diligently seeks to find practical solutions to complex matters involving white collar criminal defense and internal investigations. Her practice focuses on helping clients respond to all types of government investigations based on alleged violations of various civil, criminal and administrative laws. Prior to joining the firm, Alexandra practiced as an attorney with a complex litigation firm on both class and mass actions. She also served as a legal intern for a...

[email protected]
202-777-8981
www.polsinelli.com
Erika L. Colangelo
Erika L. Colangelo New York Tax Attorney Polsinelli
Associate

Erika Colangelo is an Associate at Polsinelli's New York City office. She represents individuals and businesses in all stages of dispute and controversy with the Internal Revenue Service, New York State Department of Taxation Finance, New York State Department of Labor, and New York City Department of Finance, including in audits, collection matters, administrative appeals and tax litigation in courts and tribunals such as the United States Tax Court and the New York State Division of Tax Appeals. Erika uses her tax controversy experience to prepare and negotiate offers...

[email protected]
631-379-6991
www.polsinelli.com/
