IRS Updates EPCRS Correction Program for Qualified Retirement Plans

Funding Exception Correction Method – Under this new method, plan sponsors are not required to recoup an overpayment if the plan’s AFTAP on the date of correction is at least 100% (additional rules apply for multiemployer plans). No further corrective payments from any party are required and no further benefit payment reductions are permitted.

Contribution Credit Correction Method – Under this new method, the amount of the overpayment that is required to be repaid is reduced (but not below zero), by (a) the cumulative prior increase in the plan’s minimum funding requirements attributable to the overpayments and (b) certain additional contributions in excess of minimum funding requirements paid to the plan after the first of the overpayments was made. This reduction is referred to as a “contribution credit.” If the amount of the overpayment is reduced to zero after the contribution credit is applied, no further corrective payments from any party are required and no further reductions of future benefit payments are required.