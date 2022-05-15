June 2022 Visa Bulletin – EB-2 India Advances One Year

Friday, May 13, 2022

The Visa Bulletin is released monthly by the Department of State and is used to determine when a sponsored foreign national can submit the final step of the green card process, or if already pending, when the final step can be adjudicated.

Below is a summary of the June Visa Bulletin, including Final Action Dates and changes from the previous month.

China: EB-1 remains current; EB-2 remains frozen at March 1, 2019; and EB-3 remains stalled at March 22, 2018.

India: EB-1 remains current; EB-2 leaps ahead an entire year to September 1, 2014; and EB-3 remains frozen at January 15, 2012.

All Other Countries: EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 remain current (expect for EB-3 Other Workers which retrogresses to May 8, 2019)

NOTE: USCIS will NOT accept I-485 applications in June based on the Department of State’s more favorable Dates for Filing chart. Only cases that are current based on the Final Action Dates chart will be accepted.

Courtland C. Witherup contributed to this article.