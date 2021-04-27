April 27, 2021

Volume XI, Number 117

 

April 27, 2021

Bernadette M. Rappold
Christopher Torres
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
e2 Environmental & Energy Law Blog
Legal Environmental Insights Podcast: Episode 11 | What the Largest Litigation Cases and Law Decisions of 2020 Mean to the Practitioner

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Tune in for analysis from Greenberg Traurig shareholders Bernadette Rappold and Christopher Torres on some of the most significant environmental enforcement, litigation, and agency decisions and actions in 2020. They review the EPA’s National Compliance Initiatives and outline key takeaways from notable civil and criminal cases and settlements involving the Toxic Substances Control Act, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. They also break down two notable environmental Supreme Court rulings and what those decisions mean to the legal practitioner.

 

Bernadette Rappold, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Washington DC, Environmental and Energy Law Attorney
Bernadette M. Rappold
Shareholder

Bernadette M. Rappold focuses her practice on federal and state regulatory issues related to energy and the environment. Bernadette has substantial litigation experience and advises clients on regulatory compliance as well as the environmental, safety and health aspects of numerous business and real estate transactions, including water, air and chemical hazards. Bernadette offers clients perspective gained through years of service at the Environmental Protection Agency. While serving as a director of the Special Litigation and Projects Division in the Office of Civil...

Christopher Torres
Christopher Torres, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Tampa, Environmental and Litigation Law Attorney
Shareholder

Christopher Torres is the Administrative Shareholder of the Tampa Office and concentrates his practice on toxic tort defense, environmental litigation, land use litigation, business and complex commercial litigation, and aggregate litigation. Previously, Chris has represented clients in the areas of securities litigation and enforcement, white collar litigation, and appeals. Chris also has experience in the areas of corporate and securities law where he has advised boards of directors on corporate governance issues and contests for corporate control, represented...

