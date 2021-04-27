Legal Environmental Insights Podcast: Episode 11 | What the Largest Litigation Cases and Law Decisions of 2020 Mean to the Practitioner

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Tune in for analysis from Greenberg Traurig shareholders Bernadette Rappold and Christopher Torres on some of the most significant environmental enforcement, litigation, and agency decisions and actions in 2020. They review the EPA’s National Compliance Initiatives and outline key takeaways from notable civil and criminal cases and settlements involving the Toxic Substances Control Act, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. They also break down two notable environmental Supreme Court rulings and what those decisions mean to the legal practitioner.