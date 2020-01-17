January 17, 2020

 

January 17, 2020

January 16, 2020

January 15, 2020

January 14, 2020

Article By
Keith Paul Bishop
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
California Corporate and Securities Law

Looking For The "Full Text" Of The Dodd-Frank Act? You Won't Find It Here

Friday, January 17, 2020

The Securities and Exchange Commission provides links to various federal securities laws, including the following:

"See the full text of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010."

Clicking on this link, however, does not lead to the "full text" of the Dodd-Frank Act.  It turns out that several sections (including the last three sections) are missing.  When I queried the SEC about this, I was advised that the link is to compilations of the House Office of Legislative Counsel.  The House Office gave the SEC the following explanation:

"The sections of Dodd-Frank referred to below are actually omitted from our comp of that statute.  Provisions may be omitted because they are amendatory (with the amendments appearing in a comp we maintain of the relevant portion of the amended statute) or for certain other reasons (such as if the provision was not needed to respond to the immediate situation for which the comp was prepared).  Any such omissions are indicated by a line of 7 asterisks, as at the end of the Dodd-Frank comp."

Perhaps, the SEC should update its website to read "See the not quite full text . . .".  

