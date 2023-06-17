June 17, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 168
Article By

Andrew R. Lee
Lara Sevener

Jones Walker LLP
Disaster Prep and Recovery Blog

Louisiana OMV Data Breach – How Should You Respond?

Friday, June 16, 2023

On Thursday, June 15, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) experienced a data security breach resulting in the loss of the personal information of potentially millions of Louisianans due to a global cyberattack involving the exploitation by hackers of a vulnerability in MOVEit Transfer, an electronic file transfer tool developed by Progress Software. In a press release, the OMV announced that it suspects the personal data of all individuals who possess a Louisiana state-issued driver’s license, ID, or car registration may have been exposed to the criminal cyber attackers, a ransomware gang known as “Clop.”

The OMV believes that the  following personal data has likely been exposed to the cyber attackers:

  • Name

  • Address

  • Social Security Number

  • Date of Birth

  • Height

  • Eye Color

  • Driver’s License Number

  • Vehicle Registration Information

  • Handicap Placard Information

The OMV indicated that it hasn’t found any evidence of the stolen data being utilized, sold, shared, or released by the perpetrators. Nevertheless, residents of Louisiana should remain vigilant and guard the safety of their personal information.

This is a serious breach incident. Companies should determine whether customer data may have been breached (including customer data possessed by business partners or service providers that use the exploited software) and should notify customers and regulatory authorities as required by contract, applicable law or regulation.  Individuals should take appropriate measures to safeguard their identities, reset their passwords, implement a credit freeze, enable multi-factor authentication on their financial accounts, and promptly report any suspicious activities to card issuers and, if appropriate, to the Louisiana State Police and the FBI.

© 2023 Jones Walker LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 167
