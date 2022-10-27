October 27, 2022

Volume XII, Number 300

46

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 26, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 25, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 24, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Michael Clarkson

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

The Marijuana Conundrum in the Workplace: Balancing Staffing, Compliance, and Safety Concerns [PODCAST]

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

As a growing number of state and local governments have passed laws legalizing marijuana use, employers have been faced with the need to balance competing needs and interests, including: recruitment and retention; compliance requirements, such as disability and medical marijuana accommodations; and the need to maintain a safe workplace. In this podcast, Mike Clarkson, co-chair of Ogletree Deakins’ Drug Testing Practice Group, offers valuable insights and tips for navigating the complex and evolving issues regarding marijuana in the workplace.

 

© 2022, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 299
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Michael Clarkson, Ogletree Deakins, personnel policy attorney, drug testing issues lawyer
Michael Clarkson
Shareholder

Mr. Clarkson is licensed to practice in Massachusetts and regularly appears in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies across the country.  In his work with Ogletree Deakins, Mr. Clarkson litigates cases and counsels large and small private for-profit and not-for-profit employers concerning discrimination, harassment, retaliation, non-compete, wage and hour, employment contract, personnel policy and drug testing issues.  Mr. Clarkson is Chair of the Ogletree Deakins’ Drug Testing Practice Group and has particular expertise in drafting drug testing...

[email protected]
617-994-5727
www.ogletree.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement