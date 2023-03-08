March 8, 2023

Dowse Bradwell "Brad" Rustin, IV
Elizabeth Donaldson
Lashania White

Nelson Mullins
NCUA Announces New Cyber Threat Reporting Requirement

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) recently approved a final rule that obligates credit unions to report all cybersecurity attacks within 72 hours starting this September. The rule’s approval is in line with President Biden’s March 2022 cybersecurity plan and comes just months after the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network declared $1.2 billion worth of ransomware-related filings in 2021.

The NCUA stated the new rule, which was approved on Feb. 16, 2023, aims to mitigate cyber incidents “that [lead] to a substantial loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability of a network or member information system as a result of the exposure of sensitive data, disruption of vital member services, or that has a serious impact on the safety and resiliency of operational systems and processes.” Additionally, the NCUA claimed the new notification requirement is intended to provide an early alert, rather than a full assessment, of a cyber incident. NCUA Chair Todd Harper noted that “through these high-level early warning notifications, the NCUA will be able to work with other agencies and the private sector to respond to cyber threats before they become systemic and threaten the broader financial services sector.” The rule does not detail specific reporting measures, however the NCUA is expected to provide reporting guidance ahead of the rule’s enforcement.

This new rule is another measure the NCUA has implemented to regulate cyber security compliance after launching the Information Security Examination program. Harper highlighted the importance of coordination between his administration and the and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Harper intends the new rule will extend the NCUA’s purview over credit union service organizations and third-party service providers which control around $2 trillion in assets. Banks regulated by the FDIC and the Federal Reserve currently have a shorter 36 hour cyber incident reporting obligation. Harper anticipates this rule will “give credit union members the same protection that bank customers currently enjoy.”

The full text of the new rule can be found here.

Dowse Bradwell "Brad" Rustin, IV
Partner

Brad chairs the firm’s Financial Services Regulatory Practice. His career began as a litigator focusing on consumer financial services litigation and defense of regulatory claims against chartered and non-chartered financial institutions, finance entities, and money services business. Following in the wake of the fiscal crisis, he began working with financial institutions, state-licensed lenders, money transmitters, non-traditional lenders, check cashers, and mortgage brokers on issues of regulatory compliance. As the regulatory environment facing financial institutions...

Elizabeth Donaldson
Associate

Elizabeth advises a variety of entities with regulatory and compliance matters related to the consumer finance industry, including state and federal consumer protection laws, regulation and licensing, anti–money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act compliance, and traditional and non–traditional lending. She assists clients throughout the lifecycle of product development as they strive to offer new and innovative products and services through both traditional and online channels. Elizabeth regularly works with banks, mortgage companies, consumer lenders, payments companies,...

Lashania White
Associate

Lashania is an Associate at Nelson Mullins' Greenville office. She focuses her practice on regulatory and compliance matters related to financial services, the consumer lending, payments, and alternative lending & other non-bank financial services. She regularly works with chartered depository institutions, payments companies, fintechs, and non-bank financial services companies such as state licensed lenders. Lashania advises clients on a variety of topics including bank-fintech partnerships, card programs, payment processing, money transmission, state licensure...

