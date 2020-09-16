Neutrality and Labor Peace Agreements – When Its Unlawful for an Employer to Be “Too Neutral” as to Union Organizing Under the NLRA

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Unions have long sought to avoid the NLRB’s election process, relying instead upon so-called “neutrality” agreements to obtain initial recognition by employers and legally enforceable rights to represent and bargain on behalf of previously unrepresented employees. Although truly neutral pre-recognition “neutrality agreements,” i.e. those calling for an employer to be neutral on the subject of unionization and little more, are lawful, many such agreements go beyond mere neutrality and venture into actual employer support of organizing. This may render such agreements unlawful under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRB or Act) because they interfere with employees’ rights under the Act. Indeed, Section 8(a)(2) of the Act declares it impermissible for an employer to support a union’s organizing efforts. Likewise, Section 8(b)(1)(A) of the Act makes it unlawful for a union to receive such support.

Until now, there has not been a bright line separating lawful neutrality agreements/provisions from those that interfere with employee rights and are, therefore, prohibited by federal labor law. However, that is likely to change for on September 4, the NLRB’s General Counsel (GC), Peter Robb, issued a Guidance Memorandum on Employer Assistance in Union Organizing (Neutrality Memo), setting forth parameters for lawful and unlawful “neutrality.” This is an important development portending a new direction the NLRB will take when presented with such questions.

According to the Neutrality Memo, the lawfulness of neutrality agreement provisions should be examined through the lens of whether they provide “more than ministerial support” to a union’s efforts to organize based on a simple bright line test that would find a violation of the Act whenever an employer and a union enter into a pre-recognition agreement where:

the parties pre-negotiate the terms and conditions of employment prior to union attaining majority status; the parties agree to restrain employee access to Board processes and procedures; or the parties agree to any provision that is inconsistent with the purposes and policies of the Act, such as impacting Section 7 rights by providing support of the union’s organizing activities, rather than mere neutrality.

Under this standard, an employer and a union violate the Act if they bargain over wages and working conditions before the union achieves majority status. Likewise, a provision requiring an employer to seek the dismissal of any third party’s petition for an election restrains employee free choice and, thus, violates the Act. Indeed, without saying it in so many words, the Neutrality Memo’s reasoning suggests that a neutrality agreement in which an employer waives its and, more importantly, its employees’ right to a secret ballot NLRB election to decide questions concerning union representation (QCR), opting instead for such QCR’s to be decided by a card check to be conducted by a third-party may be vulnerable to legal challenge.

Further, noting that the very wording of some neutrality agreements may be unlawfully coercive, the Neutrality Memo applies the same “more than ministerial support” bright line standard when analyzing the lawfulness of certain neutrality agreement provisions. Thus, neutrality agreement provisions that permit or require an employer to render “more than ministerial aid” to a union are unlawful. They include but are not limited to the following:

provisions allowing non-employee union organizers to take access to an employer’s facilities or informing employees of the presence of union organizers; provisions allowing union solicitation during working time; provisions providing a union with employee contact information; provisions requiring an employer to post a notice or letter announcing the neutrality agreement itself and indicating a preference for the union; pre-recognition provisions calling for interest arbitration to resolve disputes over the terms and conditions of the parties’ labor agreement; pre-recognition no-strike clauses; and pre-recognition clauses determining the scope of a bargaining unit.

Important Takeaways From the General Counsel’s Neutrality Memo