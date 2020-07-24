Nevada Employers –Beware: Fraudulent Unemployment Claims Are on the Rise

Friday, July 24, 2020

An increase in the number of scams involving false unemployment benefits claims are emerging in Nevada and across the country. Third parties are filing claims for unemployment insurance benefits using the names and personal information of employees who have not lost their jobs. They are often using accurate personal information, including Social Security numbers.

In Nevada, most individuals learn about the fraudulent act when they receive notice from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) or their employers regarding their application for benefits. At that point, the benefits have generally been paid to an account controlled by the third party who submitted the application.

The reason listed on the fraudulent application is often the same: “I was laid off due to lack of work—slowdown in business.” The application also requests the maximum amount of unemployment compensation. However, employers may want to look beyond this language or the maximum compensation request to determine whether the worker’s unemployment claim is valid or fraudulent.

If an employer receives a notice of unemployment claim from a currently employed individual, the employer may want to take immediate action and respond quickly. If the employer does not respond in a timely manner, the third party may collect the unemployment benefits.

Below are four key steps employers may want to consider to ensure they respond quickly to any fraudulent claims and assist employees whose personal information has been misappropriated.