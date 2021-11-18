November 18, 2021

Volume XI, Number 322
November 17, 2021

November 16, 2021

November 15, 2021

Article By

Michael P.A. Cohen
Reid Whitten

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
The New Era of Government Trade and Market Control with Reid Whitten [PODCAST]

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

In the last episode of the season, we connect with Reid Whitten again to discuss the latest in trade and economic developments. He walks through the latest in the supply chain issues, from steel to AI and how these factors add to the growing uncertainty in the economy. Reid also discusses the differences in administration economic oversight between Trump, Biden and even the Greek rulers. He also wades into how China impacts all of the world, from regulation, production and competition.

Reid Whitten is the Managing Partner of Sheppard Mullin’s London office, practicing in international trade regulations and investigations. He shares his time serving clients out of the Washington, D.C. office. Reid works with clients around the world to plan, prepare and succeed in global transactions. Reid is an Adjunct Professor at the New College of the Humanities in London and at Wake Forest University in the U.S., where he teaches courses on the law of international business. He is also Leader of the Sheppard Mullin CFIUS Team, and is lead author and editor of The CFIUS Book.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

  • What caused the economic slowdown and price increases?

  • Are large global supply chain players the reason we can’t get anything?

  • How do the global players compete with the governments that are supposed to regulate them?

  • What is the U.S. policy to manage the economy? 

  • What is the latest in the tariff fight between U.S. and China?

  • How does the American approach differ from the Chinese approach to managing the economy?

  • What are the real issues that multinationals need to focus on?

 

Copyright © 2021, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 321
About this Author

Michael P.A. Cohen Partner DC Antitrust and Competition
Michael P.A. Cohen
Partner

Michael is a partner with the Antitrust and International Competition Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Areas of Practice

Michael began his career as an Assistant Special Prosecutor, investigating and prosecuting organized crime involvement with the failure of local financial institutions in the early 1990s. After his government service, Michael joined the historic Washington, D.C. antitrust firm Howrey & Simon, where in 1996, he became one of the youngest partners in that unique firm’s history. In 2003, Michael joined Heller Ehrman as...

mcohen@sheppardmullin.com
202-747-1958
www.sheppardmullin.com
Reid Whitten
Reid Whitten, partner, Sheppard Mullin Law Firm
Partner

Reid Whitten works with clients around the world to plan, prepare, and succeed in global business transactions.

In the areas of U.S. and international sanctions, export and defense export controls, and anti-corruption regulations, he supports clients in detecting and deterring potential compliance issues as well as conducting and defending investigations and enforcements. Mr. Whitten also advises on anti-dumping, anti-money laundering, and anti-boycott regulations.

Mr. Whitten is a thought leader on cross-border business regulations. He teaches a seminar on The Law of...

rwhitten@sheppardmullin.com
202-469-4968
www.sheppardmullin.com
