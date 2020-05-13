May 13, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

May 13, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 12, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 11, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Eric Z. Stevenson
Rachel Lilienthal Stark
Dolores R. Kelley
Stark & Stark
New Jersey Law Blog

New Guidance Posted Regarding PPP Loan Certification

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

On April 23, 2020, the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) posted FAQ #31 concerning the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), stating in relevant part that borrowers should review their application to assess their economic need for a PPP loan. Specifically, borrowers should determine if in good faith they can make the certification that “[c]urrent economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the Applicant.”

The SBA stated that borrowers must make this certification in good faith, taking into account their current business activity, as well as their ability to access other sources of liquidity sufficient to support their ongoing operations in a manner that is not significantly detrimental to the business.

Additionally, the SBA provided that borrowers that applied for a PPP loan and repaid the loan in full by May 7, 2020 will be deemed by the SBA to have made the required certification in good faith.

On May 6, 2020, the SBA extended the deadline to return the loans to May 14th, and promised to issue guidance concerning the borrower certification that “[c]urrent economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the Applicant.”

Below is a summary of the SBA’s guidance on the foregoing certification issued May 13, 2020:

  • Any borrower that, together with its affiliates, received PPP loans with an original principal amount of less than $2 million will be deemed to have made the required certification concerning the necessity of the loan request in good faith. The SBA has determined that this safe harbor is appropriate because borrowers with loans below this threshold are generally less likely to have had access to adequate sources of liquidity in the current economic environment than borrowers that obtained larger loans.

  • Borrowers with loans greater than $2 million that do not satisfy this safe harbor may still have an adequate basis for making the required good-faith certification, based on their individual circumstances. The SBA has previously stated in FAQ #39 that all PPP loans in excess of $2 million, and other PPP loans as appropriate, will be subject to review by the SBA for compliance with program requirements set forth in the PPP Interim Final Rules and in the Borrower Application Form. If the SBA determines in the course of its review that a borrower lacked an adequate basis for the required certification concerning the necessity of the loan request (including whether the borrower had access to adequate sources of liquidity), the SBA will seek repayment of the outstanding PPP loan balance and will inform the lender that the borrower is not eligible for loan forgiveness. If the borrower repays the loan after receiving notification from the SBA, the SBA will not pursue administrative enforcement or referrals to other agencies based on its determination with respect to the certification concerning necessity of the loan request. The SBA’s determination concerning the certification regarding the necessity of the loan request will not affect the SBA’s loan guarantee.

COPYRIGHT © 2020, STARK & STARK

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Eric Z. Stevenson Business & Corporate Attorney Stark & Stark Lawrenceville, NJ
Eric Z. Stevenson
Associate

Eric Z. Stevenson is an Associate and a member of Stark & Stark’s Business & Corporate Practice Group. Mr. Stevenson concentrates his practice in the representation of start-up companies, investment companies, and non-profit organizations on a variety of issues, including corporate formation, financing, franchising, licensing, acquisitions, executive compensation, equity compensation plans, employment agreements, real estate, governance, and intellectual property law.

Prior to joining Stark & Stark, Mr. Stevenson served as a Judicial Law Clerk to the Honorable L. Grace...

estevenson@stark-stark.com
609.219.7404
www.stark-stark.com
Rachel Lilienthal Stark
Rachel Lilienthal Stark Banking & Financial Services Attorney Stark & Stark Lawrenceville, NJ
Shareholder

Rachel Lilienthal Stark is a Shareholder and member of the Banking & Financial Services, Business & Corporate, Intellectual Property and Non-Profit Organization Groups. Ms. Stark concentrates her practice in the representation of start-up and emerging companies and non-profit organizations on a variety of issues including corporate formation, financing, franchising, licensing, acquisitions, executive compensation, equity compensation plans, employment agreements, real estate and intellectual property law. Ms. Stark also represents lenders in commercial loan transactions.

Before joining Stark & Stark, Ms. Stark worked as an associate for the New York City law firm of Cahill Gordon & Reindel. She also served as a summer intern for The Honorable Anne E. Thompson, Chief Judge of the United States District Court, District of New Jersey and as a staff assistant to Senator Frank R. Lautenberg in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Stark is a frequent guest lecturer on business law, family business and succession planning at Rider University’s Business School. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Real Estate Section of the Mercer County Bar Association, on the Executive Advisory Council of Rider University’s College of Business Administration, and is the Co-Chair of the Lawrence Chapter of the MIDJersey Chamber of Commerce.

rstark@stark-stark.com
609.895.7348
www.stark-stark.com
Dolores R. Kelley
Dolores Kelley, Stark and Stark Law, Real Estate Lawyer, Zoning and Land Use Attorney, FDA Litigator
Shareholder

Dolores R. Kelley is a Shareholder and member of Stark & Stark’s Business & Corporate, Real Estate, Zoning & Land Use and Beer & Spirits Groups, where she concentrates her practice in the representation of start-up and emerging companies, breweries, distilleries, and non-profit organizations on a variety of issues including corporate formation, financing, licensing, acquisitions employment agreements and intellectual property law. Dolores also handles a wide range of matters for the real estate industry, including commercial transactions, leasing, condominium and homeowner...

dkelley@stark-stark.com
609.791.7005
www.stark-stark.com