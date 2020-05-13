New Guidance Posted Regarding PPP Loan Certification

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

On April 23, 2020, the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) posted FAQ #31 concerning the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), stating in relevant part that borrowers should review their application to assess their economic need for a PPP loan. Specifically, borrowers should determine if in good faith they can make the certification that “[c]urrent economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the Applicant.”

The SBA stated that borrowers must make this certification in good faith, taking into account their current business activity, as well as their ability to access other sources of liquidity sufficient to support their ongoing operations in a manner that is not significantly detrimental to the business.

Additionally, the SBA provided that borrowers that applied for a PPP loan and repaid the loan in full by May 7, 2020 will be deemed by the SBA to have made the required certification in good faith.

On May 6, 2020, the SBA extended the deadline to return the loans to May 14th, and promised to issue guidance concerning the borrower certification that “[c]urrent economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the Applicant.”

Below is a summary of the SBA’s guidance on the foregoing certification issued May 13, 2020: