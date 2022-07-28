July 28, 2022

Volume XII, Number 209
July 27, 2022

July 26, 2022

July 25, 2022

Article By

Andrew P. Burnside

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
New Louisiana Laws on Hair Discrimination and Wage Garnishment Take Effect on August 1, 2022

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The 2022 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature was a busy one, although there were only two new notable employment laws.

The biggest news from the session was that Louisiana joined a growing list of states and municipalities to enact a law, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act, prohibiting hairstyle discrimination.

Hospitality employers and other employers with tipped employees may want to note that Act No. 265 amended the wage garnishment law to specifically include “tips reported to the employer, or other income,” as subject to seizure.

The new laws will take effect on August 1, 2022. The CROWN Act invites an updating of employee handbooks, training programs, and other employment policies to add hairstyle awareness to the many protected traits that might trigger workplace liability.

© 2022, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 208
About this Author

Andrew P. Burnside, Ogletree Deakins, Employment Law Matters Lawyer, Trade Secrets Attorney
Andrew P. Burnside
Shareholder

Drew Burnside represents employers in federal and state courts, as well as federal and state administrative agencies, in employment law matters. Drew is admitted in Louisiana and Texas.

Drew has received an “AV” Preeminent Peer Review Rating by Martindale-Hubbell and was on the editorial board of Tulane Maritime Law Journal at Tulane University. He is a chapter editor of and contributing author to The Family and Medical Leave Act treatise, published by BNA. Drew also was contributing author to The Developing Labor Law (3rd ed. BNA).

[email protected]
504-648-2609
www.ogletree.com
ogletree.com/our-insights
