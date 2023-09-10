September 10, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 253
Damon W. Silver
Melissa Pascualini

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Workplace Privacy, Data Management & Security Report

New SEC Cybersecurity Disclosure Requirements Place Pressure On Public Companies To Investigate Potential Breaches Quickly And Involve Leadership In Data Security Compliance

Friday, September 8, 2023

This summer, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted rules to enhance and standardize disclosures by public companies regarding cybersecurity risk management, strategy, governance, and incidents.  

The rules will impose a number of new requirements, including disclosures regarding:

  • Material cybersecurity incidents, which must be made within four (4) business days – a tight timeline that will compel subject companies to efficiently conduct their preliminary investigation of cybersecurity incidents so that they are prepared to make disclosures regarding the nature, scope, and timing of such incidents, as well as their material or reasonably likely impact on the company.  Subject companies will also need to provide updates regarding previously reported cybersecurity incidents in their periodic reports.

  • The subject company’s policies and procedures to identify and manage cybersecurity risks.  In advance of making such disclosures, many organizations will likely need to enhance their cybersecurity safeguards and practices and/or to ensure those safeguards and practices are adequately documented in policies and procedures.     

  • The roles played by (a) management in implementing cybersecurity policies and procedures and (b) the board of directors in overseeing the organization’s cybersecurity program.  For some companies, these requirements will likely prompt an assessment of whether management and the board are sufficiently involved in implementing and overseeing the company’s cybersecurity program and have the requisite expertise to do so effectively.   

The new rules were published on August 4, 2023, and took effect September 5, 2023.  Incident-specific disclosures will be required either 90 days after the rule’s August 4, 2023 publication date or December 18, 2023, whichever is later, though smaller companies will have an additional 180 days before they are required to begin providing disclosures. Companies whose fiscal years end on or after December 15, 2023, will be required to provide the annual disclosures beginning with their 2023 Form 10-K or 20-F.

Damon Silver, Employment Lawyer, Corporate Matters, Jackson Lewis
Damon W. Silver
Associate

Damon W. Silver is an Associate in the New York City, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C.

In his Privacy, e-Communication and Data Security practice, Mr. Silver advises clients in various industries on compliance with federal and international privacy laws, including HIPPA, the ADA, GINA, FMLA, the TCPA, FCRA, and the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. He also provides guidance to organizations on data breach prevention and response. 

In the area of employment litigation, Mr. Silver defends...

[email protected]
212-545-4063
jacksonlewis.com
Melissa Pascualini
Melissa Pascualini Workplace Attorney Jackson Lewis Law Firm Long Island
Associate

Melissa Pascualini is an associate in the Long Island, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Her practice focuses on representing employers in workplace law matters, including preventive advice and counseling.

While attending law school, Melissa was elected editor-in-chief of the Hofstra Labor & Employment Law Journal and attended the National Institute for Trial Advocacy Trial Techniques Program. She authored a student note about reducing discrimination in workplace hiring practices under the Fair Chance Act. 

[email protected]
631-247-4676
www.jacksonlewis.com