June 1, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 152

39

May 31, 2023

May 30, 2023

May 29, 2023

Sara J. Robertson
Isaac T. Caverly

Polsinelli PC
NLRB General Counsel Takes Aim at Non-Competition Agreements

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The General Counsel of the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB”) set her sights on a new target with the latest memorandum: non-competition agreements. The memorandum, while not binding, lays out the General Counsel’s belief that the proffer, maintenance, and enforcement of agreements containing provisions prohibiting employees from competing with their former employer are unlawful because they have a tendency to chill employees’ rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act, which protects employees’ right to organize. Indeed, General Counsel Abruzzo states that “retaining employees or protecting special investments in training employees are unlikely to ever justify an overbroad non-compete provision.”

Specifically, General Counsel Abruzzo provides that a non-compete provision in an employment or severance agreement is unlawful “when the provisions could reasonably be construed by employees to deny them the ability to quit or change jobs by cutting off their access to other employment opportunities that they are qualified for based on their experience, aptitudes, and preferences as to type and location of work.” These provisions, General Counsel Abruzzo believes, interfere with employees’ ability to:

  • Concertedly threaten to resign to secure better working conditions;

  • Carry out concerted threats to resign or otherwise concertedly resign to secure improved working conditions;

  • Concertedly seek or accept employment with a local competitor to obtain better working conditions;

  • Solicit their co-workers to go work for a local competitor as part of a broader course of protected concerted activity;

  • Seek employment, at least in part, to specifically engage in protected activity, including union organizing, with other workers at an employer’s workplace.

The memorandum notes that non-compete provisions that only restrict an individual’s managerial or ownership interest in a competitor could be lawful. Furthermore, it is important to note while the National Labor Relations Act applies to all workforces, including non-union workforces, it does not apply to statutory supervisors or managers.

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in CaliforniaNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 151
Sara J. Robertson
Sara J. Robertson
Associate

As an associate in the firm's Labor and Employment practice, Sara Robertson recognizes that employers face an ever-changing regulatory environment, which, if not addressed properly, has the potential to lead to legal entanglements that can impact productivity and profitability. Sara works with Polsinelli's national team of labor and employment attorneys to provide counsel, and when needed, aggressive defense. Sara and the Labor and Employment team assist clients with a broad range of legal services including:

  • Employment advice and training
  • Employment litigation defense...

  • Employment advice and training
  • Employment litigation defense...
[email protected]
314.622.6617
www.polsinelli.com
Isaac T. Caverly
Associate

Isaac Caverly focuses his practice on a wide variety of employment-related matters. Isaac is committed to understanding the industry in which clients operate and he provides valuable counsel to employers as they face sensitive workplace matters. His experience includes conducting discovery research and drafting memoranda related to employment cases and summary judgements as well as conducting employment due diligence for corporate transactions. Prior to joining Polsinelli, Isaac was a summer associate and served as a congressional intern and served as Co-President of the Iowa Student Bar...

[email protected]
816-218-1210
www.polsinelli.com