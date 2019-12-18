NLRB Overrules Purple Communications

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Overruling Purple Communications, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has held that employees do not have a right under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) to use employer equipment, including email and other IT systems, for Section 7 purposes. Caesars Entertainment d/b/a/ Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, 368 NLRB No. 143 (Dec. 17, 2019).

The NLRB also decided that it would recognize an exception in “those rare cases where an employer’s email system furnishes the only reasonable means for employees to communicate with one another.”

In addition, the NLRB noted “there is no Section 7 right to use employer-owned televisions, bulletin boards, copy machines, telephones, or public-address systems.”