John S. Bolesta
James R. Hays
Keahn N. Morris
Christopher R. Williams

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Labor & Employment Law Blog

NLRB Releases Proposed Joint Employer Rule Rolling Back Trump-Era Standard

On the heels of the Labor Day weekend, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) released a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and request for comments (NPRM) that would once again change the joint employer legal standard. The proposed regulations roll back the employer-friendly rule the NLRB finalized during the Trump administration.

As discussed in previous posts, in 2018, the Trump NLRB announced and confirmed that it would address the Joint Employer standard through notice and comment rulemaking. This marked a departure from the NLRB’s typical practice of implementing legal standards through Board decisions. Several months later, the NLRB followed through on its promise, publishing a proposed rule. After the comment period, the NLRB issued the final rule in 2020, reversing the NLRB’s groundbreaking decision in Browning-Ferris Industries of California, Inc., d/b/a BFI Newby Island Recyclery362 NLRB 1599 (2015) (BFI), which held an employer could be considered a joint employer as long as it exercised “indirect control” over working conditions or had “reserved authority” to do so. Under the Board’s 2020 rule, employers were not deemed joint employers of a single work force unless they actually shared or codetermined employees’ essential terms and conditions of employment – in other words, they must each possess and exercise substantial direct and immediate control over one or more essential employment terms that is not limited and routine. Among the “essential terms and conditions of employment” were wages, benefits, hours of work, hiring, firing, discipline, supervision and direction. Indirect control—or merely the right to control a worker—was no longer sufficient to establish a joint employer relationship.

While the joint employer standard set forth in the 2020 rule has only been in place for a little over two years (and the Board has yet to apply it in any decision), the NLRB has nevertheless signaled its intention to implement sweeping changes to the current joint employer standard. Noting the 2020 rule “constrained the joint-employer standard,” and buttressed by a belief “that the 2020 final rule…repeats the errors that the Board corrected in BFI,” the Biden Board has now proposed to rescind the current standard and replace it with a new rule that incorporates the BFI standard and responds to the District of Columbia Circuit’s invitation for the Board to refine that standard in its 2018 decision on review of BFI (in Browning-Ferris Industries of California, Inc. v. NLRB, 911 F.3d 1195, 1222 (D.C. Cir. 2018)). Notably, the standard announced in the NPRM contains several critical distinctions from the current joint employer standard, including:

  • Exercising or merely reserving/possessing the right to directly or indirectly control workers’ essential terms and conditions of employment is sufficient to establish a joint employer relationship.

  • A broader scope of “essential terms and conditions” of employment, adding control over workplace health and safety, assignments, and “work rules and directions governing the manner, means or methods of work performance.” The NPRM notes the list of essential terms and conditions is not exhaustive.

Unquestionably, the proposed rule is far less employer-friendly than the Trump-era rule. When ultimately adopted, the new rules requiring only the right to control employees and broadening the list of essential terms and conditions of employment will present a major issue for temporary staffing companies, companies that contract out labor, and franchised businesses, among others.

Although the proposed rule is not final, once it is published in the Federal Register on Wednesday September 7, stakeholders have until November 7 to provide comments. The NLRB must consider comments before publishing a final rule.

Copyright © 2022, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 250
John Bolesta, Lawyer, Employment, Sheppard Mullin Law Firm
John S. Bolesta
Special Counsel

John S. Bolesta is a Special Counsel in the Labor and Employment Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office

Areas of Practice

Mr. Bolesta represents management in a wide variety of labor and employment litigation matters. He represents clients in a broad range of industries during union organizing attempts and litigation before the National Labor Relations Board, contract negotiation and labor arbitrations. Additionally, he advises clients on best practices in employee relations and the development of comprehensive labor strategies to preserve the...

[email protected]
202 747 3375
www.sheppardmullin.com
James R. Hays
James Hays, Legal Specialist, management of labor and employment law
Partner

 Mr. Hays is a partner in the Labor & Employment Practice Group in the firm's New York office and co-chairs the firm's Traditional Labor Law Team.

Areas of Practice

Mr. Hays' practice focuses on management labor and employment law. He represents clients in collective bargaining negotiations, labor arbitrations, and all stages of the labor election process, including election campaigns and hearings before the National Labor Relations Board. He also represents clients in employment litigation in federal and state courts, as well as...

[email protected]
212-634-3025
www.SheppardMullin.com
Keahn N. Morris
Keahn Morris, Sheppard Mullin Law Firm, San Francisco, Labor and Employment Law Attorney
Associate

Keahn N. Morris is an associate in the Labor and Employment Practice Group in the San Francisco office.Keahn’s practice focuses on all areas of labor and employment law, with an emphasis on traditional labor law, high-stakes employment-related litigation, and proactive counseling of management-side clients. Recognized by Super Lawyers as a "Rising Star", Keahn was identified as a top rated labor and employment attorney in San Francisco in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. He has significant experience in all aspects of labor-management relations law, including union corporate...

[email protected]
415-774-2934
www.sheppardmullin.com
Christopher R. Williams
Christopher R. Williams D.C. Labor Attorney Sheppard Mullin
Associate

Christopher Williams is an associate in the Labor and Employment Practice Group at Sheppard Mullin's Washington, D.C. office.

Chris handles litigation and counseling matters on behalf of management in a wide range of labor and employment matters. His practice focuses on employment litigation, including discrimination and retaliation claims, disability accommodation matter, wage and hour claims, and other disputes arising under applicable local, state, and federal statutes. Chris also has expertise in employee benefit litigation, having...

[email protected]
202-747-3275
www.sheppardmullin.com/
