July 22, 2021

Volume XI, Number 203

 

July 22, 2021

July 21, 2021

July 20, 2021

Ericka L. Adler
Roetzel & Andress LPA
Healthcare Law Alert
The Nuts and Bolts of Noncompete Agreements: Part 1 [VIDEO]

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader is joined this week by Adam Hirsch, Roetzel business litigation attorney, for Part 1 of an overview of noncompete clauses and how they are used in contracts with healthcare professionals. Ericka and Adam discuss the importance of carefully reviewing the language of noncomplete clauses for both practitioners and providers for reasonable, targeted restrictions, and also look at the changing legal and healthcare practice landscapes to see how new rulings and technological developments, including the use of telehealth, impact the enforceability of the clauses. In Part 2, Ericka and Adam will cover the recently issued Executive Order that directs the Federal Trade Commission to adopt rules that would ban or limit the use of non-compete agreements.

 

©2021 Roetzel & AndressNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 203
Ericka L. Adler
Shareholder

Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law.

