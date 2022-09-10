September 10, 2022

Volume XII, Number 253
October 2022 Visa Bulletin – For EB-2 India, an Ominous Start to the Fiscal Year

Friday, September 9, 2022

The Visa Bulletin is released monthly by the Department of State and is used to determine when a sponsored foreign national can submit the final step of the green card process, or if already pending, when the final step can be adjudicated.

Below is a summary of the October Visa Bulletin, including Final Action Dates and changes from the previous month.  

China:   EB-1 remains current; EB-2 advances over two months to June 8, 2019; EB-3 moves forward seven weeks to June 15, 2018; EB-3 other workers advances three months to September 1, 2012.

India:   EB-1 remains current; EB-2 careens backwards two and half years to April 1, 2012; EB-3 leaps forward over six weeks to April 1, 2012; and EB-3 other workers advances more than six weeks to April 1, 2012.

All Other Countries:    EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 remain current (except for EB-3 Other Workers which has a cutoff date of June 1, 2020).

NOTE:  USCIS will accept I-485 applications in October based on the Department of State’s slightly more favorable Dates for Filing chart.

This post was written by Courtland C. Witherup.

This post was written by Courtland C. Witherup.
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s immigration practice handles all immigration needs for corporate clients, from sponsorship of key employees for temporary visas and permanent residence in the US and abroad, to I-9 compliance advice, government investigations and due diligence. Our work is concentrated in three major areas: (1) US immigration, (2) global immigration, and (3) compliance. Our team of experienced immigration lawyers, immigration advisors/paralegals and support staff devotes 100 percent of its time to immigration. We represent multinational organizations across various industries...

