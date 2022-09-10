October 2022 Visa Bulletin – For EB-2 India, an Ominous Start to the Fiscal Year

Friday, September 9, 2022

The Visa Bulletin is released monthly by the Department of State and is used to determine when a sponsored foreign national can submit the final step of the green card process, or if already pending, when the final step can be adjudicated.

Below is a summary of the October Visa Bulletin, including Final Action Dates and changes from the previous month.

China: EB-1 remains current; EB-2 advances over two months to June 8, 2019; EB-3 moves forward seven weeks to June 15, 2018; EB-3 other workers advances three months to September 1, 2012.

India: EB-1 remains current; EB-2 careens backwards two and half years to April 1, 2012; EB-3 leaps forward over six weeks to April 1, 2012; and EB-3 other workers advances more than six weeks to April 1, 2012.

All Other Countries: EB-1, EB-2 and EB-3 remain current (except for EB-3 Other Workers which has a cutoff date of June 1, 2020).

NOTE: USCIS will accept I-485 applications in October based on the Department of State’s slightly more favorable Dates for Filing chart.

