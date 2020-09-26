September 26, 2020

Volume X, Number 270

 

September 25, 2020

September 24, 2020

Tejas Shah
M. Mercedes Badia-Tavas
Michael E. Durham
Sarah J. Hawk
Mayra L. Bruno
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
October Update: Visa Status Filing Dates Announced, USCIS Fee Hike Reminder

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Highlights

The start of the government fiscal year leads to a major advancement in the Visa Bulletin for employment-based applicants, especially for Chinese and Indian nationals

USCIS fee increase is effective Oct. 2, 2020, for certain types of nonimmigrant and naturalization petitions

USCIS has changed the premium processing service timeframe from 15 calendar days to 15 business days without increasing the cost

On Sept. 24, 2020, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) released the October 2020 Visa Bulletin which indicates when immigrant visa applicants are eligible to file applications for adjustment of status with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The DOS issues a Visa Bulletin each month with cut-off dates based upon an applicant’s employment-based preference category and country of chargeability. Congress caps the number of green cards that may be issued each year. As a result, the number of immigrant visa applicants seeking to adjust status or, in other words, receive a green card, has exceeded the cap thus consistently creating a backlog, especially for Chinese and Indian nationals.

Oct. 1 marks the beginning of the new fiscal year for USCIS and as expected, the number of available employment-based visas has increased due to a significant drop in processing capacity attributed to COVID-19 related closures at consular posts and within USCIS service centers.

As a result, USCIS has stated on its website that applicants may use the “Dates for Filing” chart in the Bulletin when determining eligibility thus significantly advancing the filing eligibility for employment-based applicants in several categories, including for nationals of China and India. 

Dates for Filing

Employment-based

All Chargeability
Areas Except
Those Listed

 

 China - Mainland Born

El Salvador
Guatemala
Honduras

 

 India Mexico Philippines
1st C 01SEP20
*+2y		 C

01SEP20
*+2y

 

  C  C
 2nd   C

 01OCT16
*+2m

  C  15MAY11
*+1y,9m		  C  C
 3rd  C  01JUN18
*+1y		  C  01JAN15
*+4y,11m		  C  C
 Other Workers  C  01OCT08  C  01JAN15  C  C
 4th  C  C  01FEB18  C  C  C
 Certain Religious Workers  C  C  01FEB18  C  C  C
 5th Non-Regional Center
(C5 and T5)		  C  15DEC15  C  C  C  C
 5th Regional Center
(I5 and R5)		  C  15DEC15  C  C  C  C

*Indicates advancement period.

Unlike prior months, the EB-3 preference category for China and India has advanced more rapidly than for the EB-2 preference category. This means that individuals and their employers could “downgrade” an applicant’s I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker from EB-2 to EB-3 in order to become eligible to concurrently file an application for adjustment of status with USCIS.

Increased Filing Fees

The October 2020 Visa Bulletin also coincides with an increase in filing fees for some of the most common type of filings, including nonimmigrant and adjustment of status and nonimmigrant (H, L, TN, O-1, etc.) petitions. 

On Aug. 3, 2020, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a final rule* that increases filing fees effective October 2, 2020 for certain immigration and naturalization petitions filed with USCIS. Of notable significance, the filing fee for nonimmigrant visa petitions will vary depending on the visa classification being requested (e.g. H, L, O, TN, etc.). USCIS has also announced that it will be releasing new I-129 forms for each of these different visa types. The overall cost for adjustment of status (Form I-485) petitions will also significantly increase. USCIS will no longer bundle the fee of Form I-485 with Form I-765 (Employment Authorization Document) and Form I-131 (Advance Parole/Travel Document). Applicants will be required to pay a separate fee for each of the three applications, which will total $2,270. The bundled fee was previously $1,140 for all three applications. 

Filing fees are as noted:

 Immigration Benefit Request Current Fee   Final Fee Change ($)   Percent Change
 I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card  $455  $415 ($40)   -9 percent
 I-129 (TN, E and other classifications)  $460  $695  $235  51 percent
 I-129 (H-1B)  $460  $555  $95  21 percent
 I-129 (L-1)  $460  $805  $345  75 percent
 I-129 (O-1, O-2)  $460  $705  $245  53 percent
 I-130 Petition for Alien Relative  $535  $560  $25   5 percent
 I-131 Application for Travel Document  $575  $590  $15   3 percent
 I-140 Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker  $700  $555  ($145) -21 percent
 I-485 Application for Adjustment of Status  $1,140  $1,130  ($10)  -1 percent
 I-539 Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status  $370  $400  $30   8 percent
 I-612 Application for Waiver of Foreign Residence Requirement  $930  $515  ($415) -45 percent
 I-751 Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence  $595  $760  $165  28 percent
 I-765 Application for Employment Authorization  $410  $550  $140  34 percent
 N-400 Application for Naturalization  $640  $1,170  $530  83 percent
 Biometric Fee  $85  $30  -$55 -65 percent

 

* To access the full list of fee changes, please see the Final Rule, starting on page 13. 

USCIS also changed the premium processing timeframe from 15 calendar days to 15 business days. The premium processing filing fee remains at $1,440 as set on Oct. 31, 2019.

© 2020 BARNES & THORNBURG LLPNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 270

About this Author

Tejas Shah Immigration Lawyer Barnes & Thornburg Chicago
Tejas Shah
Partner

Tejas Shah has the ability to take the complex and confusing nature of immigration law and simplify it for his clients. His goal is to not only help them comply with the multifaceted requirements of U.S. immigration law, but also to ensure that as clients source global talent, they thrive in environments that can be hostile to migration.

As employers increasingly seek to hire and retain talented foreign national employees to maximize competitiveness, Tejas is empathetic to their needs and offers practical immigration law advice. He is committed to guiding employers of all sizes –...

tejas.shah@btlaw.com
312-214-5619
btlaw.com
M. Mercedes Badia-Tavas
Mercedes Badia-Tavas Immigration Attorney
Partner

Mercedes Badia-Tavas provides legal and business guidance to clients on a broad range of immigration law cases, with focus on Fortune 500 and small companies alike. Mercedes supports her firm’s offices and clients across various states on immigration employment transfers and up-to-date compliance.

As an immigrant herself, Mercedes finds particular fulfillment in helping companies and individuals immigrate to the United States and participate in the American dream through startups and business transactions that also can benefit the U.S. economy.

Mercedes attributes much of her practice today to her dedication to resourcefulness from years of experience, meticulous preparation and organization skills. This entails a thorough understanding of her client’s industry, operations, culture, practices and financial goals in order to lay out realistic expectations and alternative strategies, as needed. Mercedes believes in being organized in her approach and documentation as a way of helping her clients manage costs. She and her team are committed to employing systems-driven tracking, timely updates and follow-ups with clients, and being pragmatic when unexpected issues arise.

Mercedes advises on a range of employment-based immigration needs, including temporary (nonimmigrant) and permanent (immigrant) visas for executives, managers, investors, professionals, aliens of extraordinary ability, and essential, specialized and skilled workers. She works hand-in-hand with clients on their corporate global mobility policies and compliance documentation regarding sponsoring foreign nationals for employment-based visa classifications. She is regularly involved in I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification (EEV) and H-1B Labor Condition Application compliance.

Mercedes also provides in-house and on-site training on immigration planning for personnel transfers, immigration-related due diligence for mergers and acquisitions, consular applications, and naturalization and citizenship initiatives. She guides clients through internal immigration program administration and monitoring, and trains human resource personnel and other managers on the evolving areas of immigration law and practical integration of immigration policies, procedures and compliance statutes to everyday business operations.

Born in Cuba and bilingual in Spanish and English, Mercedes has sincere compassion for and sensitivity to her clients, keenly aware of the legal land mines and tedious pathways they would navigate through the U.S. immigration system. Whether Mercedes is advising on an immigration matter for an individual relocating from abroad, transferring within the U.S. from another employer, entering the U.S. workforce from student status, looking to build a U.S. business or someone part of a cultural exchange program, she provides her experience with the same strong zeal and commitment toward the best outcome.

Notably, Mercedes has been featured on NPR and Spanish-language broadcasts on immigration topics, many of which included audience call-ins. Prior to joining Barnes & Thornburg, Mercedes had built her own legal practice over nine years as the founding partner of Badia-Tavas Law Group, representing similar categories of clients she now services, with a little more individual and family-type immigration cases involved. She has traveled and lived throughout Latin America.

mbadiatavas@btlaw.com
312-214-8313
www.btlaw.com
Michael E. Durham
Michael Durham Immigration Attorney Barnes & Thornburg
Partner

Michael Durham has been practicing immigration law exclusively for the past 17 years. Michael’s focused experience allows him to guide his clients through the complex and constantly changing labyrinth of immigration laws and regulations.

Michael’s knowledge and understanding of immigration laws and critical insight into the immigration process qualifies him to represent businesses, employers and individuals alike with a wide range of immigration-related needs and services.

He assists employers, including hospitals, colleges and universities, technology companies, religious...

mdurham@btlaw.com
574-237-1145
btlaw.com/
Sarah J. Hawk
Partner

Sarah Hawk’s strategic mind and extensive understanding of current and emerging immigration legislation and trends have earned her national and international recognition. Sarah provides crucial immigration counsel to domestic and multinational companies in various industries such as healthcare, financial services, hospitality, higher education, and technology, among others.

Sarah brings nearly 20 years of experience helping companies develop and implement immigration policies to secure visas and permanent residence status for executives, managers and critical employees. She also...

Sarah.Hawk@btlaw.com
404-264-4030
Mayra L. Bruno
Mayra L. Bruno Staff Attorney Chicago Immigration and Global Mobility Services Labor and Employment
Staff Attorney

Mayra works directly with corporate clients, human resources contacts and foreign nationals on virtually all aspects of immigration matters.

She drafts and edits forms and letters of support for immigrant and nonimmigrant visa matters, including EB-1A, EB-2, EB-3, E-3, EAD/AP, H-1B, I-140, L-1A, O-1, adjustment of status, extensions, Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) labor certification applications, and Requests for Evidence (RFEs). She also reviews and processes incoming documents and manages active cases of foreign nationals employed in the United States.

mayra.bruno@btlaw.com
312-214-4575
btlaw.com