September 10, 2020

Volume X, Number 254

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

September 10, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 09, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Jack Blum
Polsinelli PC
Government Contractor Update

OFCCP Issues New Guidance on the Status of Non-Binary Employees in Affirmative Action Programs

Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (“OFCCP”) recently issued new FAQ guidance on how federal government contractors should treat non-binary employees (i.e., those who do not exclusively identify as either male or female) in their affirmative action programs (“AAP”).  OFCCP instructs that contractors should include non-binary employees in AAP documents, but should exclude their data when conducting the gender-based analyses required by OFCCP’s AAP rules.  This means that non-binary employees should not be considered when determining gender-based placement goals and analyzing potential gender-based disparities in personnel activity and compensation systems.

The new guidance also reminds contractors that they may not ask applicants or employees for documentation to prove their stated gender identity.  As a refresher, some other gender identity-related guidance from prior FAQs include that:

  • OFCCP does not require contractors to collect data about the non-binary gender identification of applicants or employees, but contractors may voluntarily choose to do so.

  • Contractors’ AAP obligations do not require outreach activities towards LGBT applicants or employees, but contractors may voluntarily choose to do so.

  • If an employee self-identifies their gender, including as non-binary, the contractor may not override that identification based on its visual observation or other records.

  • Under EEOC guidance, data regarding non-binary employees may be separately reported in EEO-1 form submissions.

The new OFCCP FAQ provides some certainty for contractors and helps alleviate the conflict between OFCCP’s prior gender-binary framework and society’s rapidly-advancing understandings – often reflected in state, and now federal Title VII, law – of gender identity.  However, many thorny questions about the treatment of non-binary employees for AAP or other OFCCP compliance purposes remain unaddressed.  Because OFCCP accepts gender identity-based complaints from employees, and those complaints can now potentially be raised in a federal lawsuit under Title VII, contractors should take care in addressing these evolving issues.

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in CaliforniaNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 254

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Jack Blum Polsinelli Employment Attorney
Jack Blum
Associate

Jack Blum is an associate in the firm’s Employment Disputes, Litigation, and Arbitration practice, where he represents employers in connection with a wide range of employment law issues. Jack has extensive experience in defending employers against claims by their employees in federal and state courts, as well as before government agencies like the EEOC, Department of Labor, and state human rights commissions. Jack aggressively defends his client’s personnel practices and decisions while not losing sight of their underlying business goals and objectives. Jack represents clients in all...

jack.blum@polsinelli.com
202.772.8483
www.polsinelli.com