August 23, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 235
48

August 22, 2023

August 21, 2023

August 20, 2023

Ryan A. Glasgow
Meredith Gregston
Steven J. DiBeneditto Jr.

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives

OFCCP Publishes Final Rule on Pre-Determination Requirements and Conciliation

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) recently published a final rule titled “Pre-enforcement Notice and Conciliation Procedures.”  This rule rescinds the evidentiary standards from the 2020 rule titled “Nondiscrimination Obligations of Federal Contractors and Subcontractors: Procedures to Resolve Potential Employment Discrimination,” which required specific pre-determination notice requirements and certain evidentiary standards. In a blog post, the OFCCP explains that the “new final rule restores flexibility to OFCCP’s pre-enforcement and conciliation procedures, promotes efficiency in resolving cases, strengthens enforcement and promotes alignment of the standards of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

Although the final rule may provide more flexibility for the OFCCP, it only adds uncertainty for federal contractors.  By way of background, the 2020 rule implemented evidentiary reforms that increased transparency to contractors about how OFCCP arrived at discrimination findings, something the agency would be required to do if it moved to enforcement.  Among those reforms was the requirement that  the OFCCP disclose to the contractor the evidence supporting any discrimination claims, and the requirement that the OFCCP issue a pre-determination notice (PDN) before a notice of violation (NOV). 

Under the new final rule, however, the OFCCP can make discrimination findings without first providing contractors with the evidentiary basis for that finding.  Indeed, the final rule eliminates important procedural safeguards like evidentiary requirements for PDNs and NOVs and the requirement that PDNs be approved by an OFCCP Director before they are issued.  The new rule also permits the OFCCP to issue violations that are not included in the PDNs, and under the new rule, contractors will have half the amount of time to respond to a pre-determination notice as they did under the 2020 rule.

With an effective date of September 5, 2023, contractors will likely encounter a more aggressive OFCCP that is more focused on issuing discrimination violations than engaging in a true conciliation process aimed at correcting violations.  Contractors should also anticipate a faster-moving process as compared to the typical pace of OFCCP investigations. Contractors will want to work with experienced counsel to both help avoid and respond to any issues arising under the new final rule.

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.
Ryan A. Glasgow Employment Lawyer Hunton AK
Ryan A. Glasgow
Partner

Ryan represents employers and executives in labor matters and complex employment litigation and provides strategic labor and employment advice.

Ryan’s labor and employment litigation experience is both broad and deep, and he is particularly skilled in defending employers against wage and hour class and collective actions. Ryan has been involved in over thirty-five of these cases, along with numerous other single plaintiff wage and hour matters, throughout the country. He has achieved success for his clients in many of these cases, including on...

[email protected]
804 788 8791 direct
www.huntonak.com
Meredith Gregston
Meredith Gregston Attorney Hunton Andrews Kurth Austin TX
Senior Attorney

Meredith provides advice and counseling on day-to-day employee-related and compliance matters, ranging from Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) matters to termination best practices, restrictive covenants, and employment agreements, as well as advancements and changes in the pay equity space. She regularly assists clients through pay equity disputes and internal audits, and on global compliance with pay equity legislation. She also advises clients, including federal contractors, on affirmative action, legislative and regulatory...

[email protected]
512-542-5014
www.huntonak.com
Steven J. DiBeneditto Jr.
Steven J. DiBeneditto Jr. Attorney Labor Law Hunton Andrews Kurth
Associate

As an associate on the labor and employment team, Steven’s practice focuses on advice and counseling matters, litigation, and workplace safety in the labor, employment, pandemic preparedness and compliance space.

Steven has experience navigating state and local government through employment litigation and compliance issues, and labor-management relations. He is also knowledgeable about pandemic-related issues, such as creating COVID-19 employer policies, advising on pandemic response preparation and implementation at the outset of a pandemic,...

[email protected]
202-955-1619
www.huntonak.com