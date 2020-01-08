OSHA Doubles Down on National Emphasis Program on Amputations in Manufacturing Industries

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently released an updated National Emphasis Program (NEP) to focus enforcement efforts on amputation hazards in manufacturing industries. It replaces the previous NEP, released in August 2015, which had expired on September 30, 2019. The new NEP will expire on December 10, 2024.

The new NEP streamlines the older version into a more concise document. The enforcement process is unchanged; the new NEP does not add any new wrinkles or details on how inspectors will go about conducting an inspection. One new surprise, however, is that Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) status will no longer exempt an employer’s worksite from an NEP inspection.

OSHA’s Office of Statistical Analysis will provide the area offices with software and a database to conduct cycles of programmed inspections. The software presumably produces a list of all covered establishments within the area office’s jurisdiction. From there, the area office has the discretion to inspect all establishments on its list, or less than all establishments on its list. If the area office chooses the latter, the software will produce a randomly-generated partial list of establishments. For example, if the area office chooses to inspect 10 of the 25 establishments on its list, the software will supposedly pick 10 establishments via a random number generator and produce the list. The area office must then inspect those 10 establishments before it can conduct a programmed inspection of any other manufacturing establishments on the list. This only applies to programmed (random) OSHA inspections. If an employer had already been inspected but incurred an amputation incident afterward, OSHA can still open an accident inspection into the recent incident. While the new NEP does not formally provide a time frame in which to conduct these programmed inspections, OSHA’s performance evaluation metrics provide a strong incentive for the area offices to complete these cycles within a fiscal year.

Does the new NEP change anything from the old NEP? Yes. Namely, which establishments will be selected for amputation inspections in manufacturing. OSHA has deployed a new methodology in generating the list of covered industries for the new NEP.

The old NEP selected manufacturing industries with “significant inspection histories” (40 or more federal inspections in the past 8 years), “high BLS rates” (10.0 or greater incident rate for amputations in any given year), and “high BLS numbers” (50 or more amputations per year) to come up with a list of 80 targeted manufacturing industries.

The new NEP tweaks two of the old three criteria (“high OIS inspection numbers” now means 40 or more federal inspections in the past 4 years, not 8 years; “high BLS rates” now means a 7.5 of greater incident rate for amputations in a given year, not 10.0) and added a fourth: manufacturing industries that reported 25 or more amputations to federal OSHA in a calendar year from 2015–2018. The new NEP came up with 75 targeted manufacturing industries.

Industries Covered by the New NEP and the Old NEP

NAICS Code Industry 311511 Fluid Milk Manufacturing 311512 Creamery Butter Manufacturing 311513 Cheese Manufacturing 311514 Dry, Condensed, and Evaporated Dairy Product Manufacturing 311611 Animal (Except Poultry) Slaughtering 311612 Meat Processed From Carcasses 311613 Rendering and Meat Byproduct Processing 311615 Poultry Processing 311811 Retail Bakeries 311812 Commercial Bakeries 311813 Frozen Cakes, Pies, and Other Pastries Manufacturing 311991 Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing 311999 All Other Miscellaneous Food Manufacturing 321113 Sawmills 321114 Wood Preservation 321911 Wood Window and Door Manufacturing 321912 Cut Stock, Resawing Lumber, and Planing 321918 Other Millwork (Including Flooring) 321920 Wood Container and Pallet Manufacturing 322211 Corrugated and Solid Fiber Box Manufacturing 322212 Folding Paperboard Box Manufacturing 322219 Other Paperboard Container Manufacturing 332111 Iron and Steel Forging 332112 Nonferrous Forging 332114 Custom Roll Forming 332117 Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing 332119 Metal Crown, Closure, and Other Metal Stamping (Except Automotive) 332311 Prefabricated Metal Building and Component Manufacturing 332312 Fabricated Structural Metal Manufacturing 332313 Plate Work Manufacturing 332321 Metal Window and Door Manufacturing 332322 Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing 332323 Ornamental and Architectural Metal Work Manufacturing 332710 Machine Shops 332991 Ball and Roller Bearing Manufacturing 332992 Small Arms Ammunition Manufacturing 332993 Ammunition (Except Small Arms) Manufacturing 332994 Small Arms, Ordnance, and Ordnance Accessories Manufacturing 332996 Fabricated Pipe and Pipe Fitting Manufacturing 332999 All Other Miscellaneous Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 336211 Motor Vehicle Body Manufacturing 336212 Truck Trailer Manufacturing 336213 Motor Home Manufacturing 336214 Travel Trailer and Camper Manufacturing 337110 Wood Kitchen Cabinet and Countertop Manufacturing

New Industries Targeted by the New NEP

NACIS code Industry 321212 Softwood Veneer and Plywood Manufacturing 321213 Engineered Wood Member (Except Truss) Manufacturing 321214 Truss Manufacturing 321219 Reconstituted Wood Product Manufacturing 326121 Unlaminated Plastics Profile Shape Manufacturing 326122 Plastics Pipe and Pipe Fitting Manufacturing 326191 Plastics Plumbing Fixture Manufacturing 326199 All Other Plastics Product Manufacturing 327331 Concrete Brick and Block Manufacturing 327332 Concrete Pipe Manufacturing 331210 Iron and Steel Pipe and Tube Manufacturing From Purchased Steel 331221 Rolled Steel Shape Manufacturing 331222 Steel Wire Drawing 332721 Precision Turned Product Manufacturing 332722 Bolt, Nut, Screw, Rivet, and Washer Manufacturing 333120 Construction Machinery Manufacturing 333241 Food Product Machinery Manufacturing 333242 Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing 333243 Sawmill, Woodworking, and Paper Machinery Manufacturing 333244 Printing Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 333249 Other Industrial Machinery Manufacturing 333511 Industrial Mold Manufacturing 333514 Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig, and Fixture Manufacturing 333515 Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Manufacturing 333517 Machine Tool Manufacturing 333519 Rolling Mill and Other Metalworking Machinery Manufacturing 337211 Wood Office Furniture Manufacturing 337212 Custom Architectural Woodwork and Millwork Manufacturing 337214 Office Furniture (Except Wood) Manufacturing 337215 Showcase, Partition, Shelving, and Locker Manufacturing

Industries Targeted Under the Old NEP but Not the New NEP

NAICS Code Industry 311411 Frozen Fruit, Juice, and Vegetable Manufacturing 311412 Frozen Specialty Food Manufacturing 322220 Paper Bag and Coated and Treated Paper Manufacturing 323111 Commercial Printing (Except Screen and Books) 323113 Commercial Screen Printing 323117 Books Printing 326111 Plastics Bag and Pouch Manufacturing 326112 Plastics Packaging Film and Sheet (Including Laminated) Manufacturing 326113 Unlaminated Plastics Film and Sheet (Except Packaging) Manufacturing 326150 Urethane and Other Foam Product (Except Polystyrene) Manufacturing 326160 Plastics Bottle Manufacturing 327320 Ready-Mix Concrete Manufacturing 327390 Other Concrete Product Manufacturing 331491 Nonferrous Metal (Except Copper and Aluminum) Rolling, Drawing, and Extruding 331492 Secondary Smelting, Refining, and Alloying of Nonferrous Metal (Except Copper) 333111 Farm Machinery and Equipment Manufacturing 333112 Lawn and Garden Tractor and Home Lawn and Garden Equipment Manufacturing 333611 Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing 333612 Speed Changer, Industrial High-Speed Drive, and Gear Manufacturing 333613 Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Manufacturing 333618 Other Engine Equipment Manufacturing 334510 Electromedical and Electrotherapeutic Apparatus Manufacturing 334511 Search, Detection, Navigation, Guidance, Aeronautical, and Nautical System 334512 Automatic Environmental Control Manufacturing for Residential, Commercial 334513 Instruments and Related Products Manufacturing for Measuring, Displaying 334514 Totalizing Fluid Meter and Counting Device Manufacturing 334515 Instrument Manufacturing for Measuring and Testing Electricity and Electrical 334516 Analytical Laboratory Instrument Manufacturing 334517 Irradiation Apparatus Manufacturing 334519 Other Measuring and Controlling Device Manufacturing 337121 Upholstered Household Furniture Manufacturing 337122 Nonupholstered Wood Household Furniture Manufacturing 337124 Metal Household Furniture Manufacturing 337125 Household Furniture (Except Wood and Metal) Manufacturing 337127 Institutional Furniture Manufacturing

Takeaways

The new NEP reshuffles the targeted manufacturing industries, but for many employers accustomed to amputation inspections from OSHA in the past, they can expect more of the same. Even employers in NAICS code industries no longer included in the new NEP may want to keep in mind that businesses can have more than one NAICS code any may still be covered by the new NEP. Ready-mix concrete manufacturers, for example, may be off the new NEP, but if they have any concrete brick, block, or pipe manufacturing operations, they are back on the NEP under a different industry code. Ultimately, the NEP gives area offices considerable discretion in how much effort to devote to enforcement.