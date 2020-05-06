OSHA Offers Carryout Guidance for Restaurateurs
With many restaurants limited to offering food and beverage carryout and curbside pickup options because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has published guidelines suggesting best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To prevent exposures with customers, OSHA recommends that food and beverage vendors:
- Avoid direct hand-offs when possible;
- Display an external sign with services available, instructions for pickup, and hours of operation; and
- Reserve parking spaces near the front entrance for curbside pickup only.
To prevent exposures between restaurant personnel, OSHA recommends that restaurants:
- Encourage workers to stay home if they are ill;
- Train workers in hygiene practices and proper controls, such as social distancing;
- Allow workers to wear masks or face coverings;
- Provide handwashing stations and alcohol-based hand rubs;
- Routinely clean and disinfect surfaces and equipment with disinfectants listed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s List N or have label claims addressing COVID-19; and
- Encourage workers to report any safety or health concerns.