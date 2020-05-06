May 6, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

May 06, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 05, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 04, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Courtney M. Malveaux
Jackson Lewis P.C.
OSHA Law Blog

OSHA Offers Carryout Guidance for Restaurateurs

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

With many restaurants limited to offering food and beverage carryout and curbside pickup options because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has published guidelines suggesting best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To prevent exposures with customers, OSHA recommends that food and beverage vendors:

  • Avoid direct hand-offs when possible;
  • Display an external sign with services available, instructions for pickup, and hours of operation; and
  • Reserve parking spaces near the front entrance for curbside pickup only.

To prevent exposures between restaurant personnel, OSHA recommends that restaurants:

  • Encourage workers to stay home if they are ill;
  • Train workers in hygiene practices and proper controls, such as social distancing;
  • Allow workers to wear masks or face coverings;
  • Provide handwashing stations and alcohol-based hand rubs;
  • Routinely clean and disinfect surfaces and equipment with disinfectants listed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s List N or have label claims addressing COVID-19; and
  • Encourage workers to report any safety or health concerns.
Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2020

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Courtney Malveaux, OSHA Lawyer, Employment, Richmond, Virginia, Jackson Lewis Law Firm
Courtney M. Malveaux
Principal

Courtney Malveaux is a Principal in the Richmond, Virginia, office of Jackson Lewis P.C.

Mr. Malveaux represents employers cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other regulatory agencies. He also advises and represents employers in employment law matters, including retaliation claims, employment discrimination, unemployment benefits and wage claims. Mr. Malveaux also represents business associations in state and federal legislative and regulatory matters.

Mr. Malveaux represents industry on the Virginia Safety and...

Courtney.Malveaux@jacksonlewis.com
804-212-2862
www.jacksonlewis.com