OSHA Offers Carryout Guidance for Restaurateurs

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

With many restaurants limited to offering food and beverage carryout and curbside pickup options because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has published guidelines suggesting best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To prevent exposures with customers, OSHA recommends that food and beverage vendors:

Avoid direct hand-offs when possible;

Display an external sign with services available, instructions for pickup, and hours of operation; and

Reserve parking spaces near the front entrance for curbside pickup only.

To prevent exposures between restaurant personnel, OSHA recommends that restaurants: