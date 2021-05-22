May 22, 2021

Volume XI, Number 142

 

May 21, 2021

May 20, 2021

May 19, 2021

Jeffrey R. Porter
Mintz
PFAS, PFAS All Around: What's Next? [Video]

Friday, May 21, 2021

PFAS, referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their persistence in the environment, are causing fear among the general public and consternation in the regulated community. In some states regulators have determined concentrations of these chemicals in the water in the single parts per trillion to be significant.

In this webinar, Mintz and GZA explain why people are so concerned about PFAS, when and how you should look for them, what actions you should consider taking if you find them, and the implications of all of this for real estate transactions. They also bring you up to speed on what is going on in Washington, DC, in state capitals, and in the courts as PFAS are found in more and more places.

 

©1994-2021 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.
Jeffrey R. Porter
Jeffrey R. Porter
Member

Jeff leads the firm's Environmental Law Practice. He is also a member of the firm's Policy Committee. For 23 years, he has advised clients regarding complex environmental regulatory compliance and permitting issues, including issues relating to air and water discharges and hazardous waste storage and disposal.

...

jporter@mintz.com
617-348-1711
www.mintz.com
