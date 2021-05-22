Friday, May 21, 2021

PFAS, referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their persistence in the environment, are causing fear among the general public and consternation in the regulated community. In some states regulators have determined concentrations of these chemicals in the water in the single parts per trillion to be significant.

In this webinar, Mintz and GZA explain why people are so concerned about PFAS, when and how you should look for them, what actions you should consider taking if you find them, and the implications of all of this for real estate transactions. They also bring you up to speed on what is going on in Washington, DC, in state capitals, and in the courts as PFAS are found in more and more places.