April 1, 2021

Volume XI, Number 91

 

March 31, 2021

March 30, 2021

March 29, 2021

Mark E. Lutes
Philo D. Hall
Timothy J. Murphy
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor
Podcast: American Rescue Plan Delivers New Stimulus Funding – Diagnosing Health Care

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: Epstein Becker Green attorneys Mark Lutes, Philo Hall, and Timothy Murphy discuss the health-specific portions of the American Rescue Plan, including increased funding for federal oversight activities, changes to public insurance programs, and what these changes might mean for stakeholders.

The Diagnosing Health Care podcast series examines the business opportunities and solutions that exist despite the high-stakes legal, policy, and regulatory issues that the health care industry faces. Listen below and subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.

 

©2020 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
About this Author

Mark E. Lutes
Mark E. Lutes
Member

Mark E. Lutes is the Chair of the firm's Board of Directors and a Member of the firm's Health Care and Life Sciences practice. Based in Washington, DC, he has practiced with the firm for more than three decades. Prior to that, he was a legislative adviser to the Federal Trade Commission. He also offers strategic counsel in health policy and on reimbursement strategy through the firm's affiliates EBG Advisors, Inc., and National Health Advisors, LLC.

Mr. Lutes is a leader in the firm's representation of private equity and financial services firms...

Mr. Lutes is a leader in the firm's representation of private equity and financial services firms...

mlutes@ebglaw.com
202-861-1824
www.ebglaw.com
Philo D. Hall
Philio Hall, Health Care Attorney, Epstein Becker Law Firm
Associate

PHILO D. HALL is an Associate in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the firm's Washington, DC, office.

Mr. Hall advises clients on legal and regulatory compliance issues arising under Medicare, Medicaid, and other third-party reimbursement programs, counsels clients on the regulatory and reimbursement aspects of health care transactions and business arrangements, counsels clients on HIPAA compliance and assists in the identification and resolution of privacy and security issues and advises clients of legislative and regulatory trends...

phall@ebglaw.com
202-861-1382
www.ebglaw.com
Timothy J. Murphy
Timothy Murphy, Health Attorney, Epstein Becker Law Firm
Associate

Timothy J. Murphy is an Associate in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green.

Mr. Murphy:

Mr. Murphy:

  • Advises clients on issues arising under Medicare, Medicaid, and other third-party reimbursement programs
  • Assists clients in developing managed care contracts, affiliation agreements, value-based payment arrangements, management services agreements, and various other health care-related agreements
  Informs health care providers, insurers, and health-related companies of legislative and regulatory trends and...
tmurphy@ebglaw.com
202-861-1861
http://www.ebglaw.com
