Podcast: American Rescue Plan Delivers New Stimulus Funding – Diagnosing Health Care

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: Epstein Becker Green attorneys Mark Lutes, Philo Hall, and Timothy Murphy discuss the health-specific portions of the American Rescue Plan, including increased funding for federal oversight activities, changes to public insurance programs, and what these changes might mean for stakeholders.

