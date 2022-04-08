April 8, 2022

Volume XII, Number 98
Keith Paul Bishop

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
California Corporate and Securities Law

President Biden Nominates Former DOC (AKA DBO & DFPI) Attorney To SEC

Friday, April 8, 2022

On Wednesday, President Biden announced that he has nominated Mark Uyeda to serve as a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission.   Mark's work history as an attorney at the SEC should equip him well to serve as a Commissioner.  He previously served as Senior Advisor to Chairman Jay Clayton and Acting Chairman Michael S. Piwowar, and as Counsel to Commissioner Paul S. Atkins.  President Biden also nominated Jaime Lizárraga to fill the other vacant seat on the Commission. 

While both nominees have connections to California, I am particularly pleased to learn about Mark's nomination because he once worked at the California Department of Corporations (now known as the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation), where he served as Chief Advisor to the Commissioner of Corporations.  Over the years, several alumni of the DOC have moved on to work at the SEC, but as far as I know, Mark will be the first to become a Commissioner.  

© 2010-2022 Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 98
Keith Paul Bishop, Corporate Transactions Lawyer, finance securities attorney, Allen Matkins Law Firm
Keith Paul Bishop
Partner

Keith Bishop works with privately held and publicly traded companies on federal and state corporate and securities transactions, compliance, and governance matters. He is highly-regarded for his in-depth knowledge of the distinctive corporate and regulatory requirements faced by corporations in the state of California.

While many law firms have a great deal of expertise in federal or Delaware corporate law, Keith’s specific focus on California corporate and securities law is uncommon. A former California state regulator of securities and financial institutions, Keith has decades of...

kbishop@allenmatkins.com
949-851-5428
www.allenmatkins.com
www.calcorporatelaw.com/
