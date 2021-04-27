President Biden to Issue Executive Order Today Directing $15 Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The White House has released a Fact Sheet detailing an expected Executive Order from President Biden raising the minimum wage for certain federal contractors to $15 an hour by March 2022. The new executive order will expand upon the Federal Minimum Wage Executive Order 13658 signed by President Obama in February 2014, which applied to certain types of Service Contract Act contracts and limited other federal contractors. We will need to await the text of the new Executive Order to understand the full implications and coverage of the raised wages. The Fact Sheet previews that “the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division and the Federal Acquisition and Regulatory Council will engage in rulemaking to implement and enforce this Executive Order.”

We will continue to monitor this situation and update with additional details once the executive order is released.