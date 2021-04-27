April 27, 2021

Volume XI, Number 117

 

Article By
Laura A. Mitchell
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Affirmative Action & OFCCP Law Advisor Blog
President Biden to Issue Executive Order Today Directing $15 Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The White House has released a Fact Sheet detailing an expected Executive Order from President Biden raising the minimum wage for certain federal contractors to $15 an hour by March 2022.  The new executive order will expand upon the Federal Minimum Wage Executive Order 13658 signed by President Obama in February 2014, which applied to certain types of Service Contract Act contracts and limited other federal contractors.  We will need to await the text of the new Executive Order to understand the full implications and coverage of the raised wages.  The Fact Sheet previews that “the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division and the Federal Acquisition and Regulatory Council will engage in rulemaking to implement and enforce this Executive Order.”

We will continue to monitor this situation and update with additional details once the executive order is released.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2021
Laura A. Mitchell
Laura A. Mitchell is a Principal in the Denver, Colorado, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She represents management exclusively in all areas of employment law, focusing on affirmative action and government contractor compliance.

Ms. Mitchell is a Principal in the firm’s Affirmative Action and OFCCP Defense practice group, representing government and non-government contractors in Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) matters, preparing for and defending OFCCP audits, and counseling employers on issues stemming...

