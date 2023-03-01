March 1, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 60

Jeffrey W. Brecher
Justin R. Barnes

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Wage and Hour Blog

President Biden to Nominate Julie Su as New Secretary of Labor

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

In the wake of the recently-announced and imminent departure of Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh for the National Hockey League Players Association, President Biden is expected to nominate Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su as Walsh’s successor to head the Department of Labor (DOL). Su has been in her current position since July 2021, and previously led the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. This latter experience could create opposition to her nomination from Republican members of Congress. Conversely, Su has received ringing endorsements from a number of employee rights groups.

Secretary Walsh’s pending departure will leave two significant openings at the Department of Labor, as Biden’s nominee for the head of the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, Jessica Looman, has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

Jeffrey W. Brecher
Justin R. Barnes
