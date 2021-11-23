President’s Working Group on Financial Markets Releases Report and Recommendations on Stablecoins

Regulatory Gaps: The Report notes that stablecoin arrangements are not subject to a consistent set of prudential regulatory standards that address the risks highlighted above, and the number of different key parties, coupled with the operational complexity of these arrangements, pose challenges for supervisory oversight. For example, even if an issuer of stablecoins is a bank, insight into the activities of key entities in the arrangement depends on the structure of the relationship and the nature of the services, if any, provided to the issuer bank as client. Report Recommendations To address these risks, the Report recommends that Congress act promptly to enact legislation to ensure that payment stablecoins are subject to a federal prudential framework on a consistent and comprehensive basis. The Report’s recommendations include the following: Legislation: Legislation should require stablecoin issuers to be insured depository institutions, which are subject to appropriate supervision and regulation, at the depository institution and the holding company level to guard against stablecoin runs. Legislation should address concerns about payment system risk and require custodial wallet providers to be subject to appropriate federal oversight, as well as provide the federal supervisor of a stablecoin issuer with the authority to require any entity that performs activities critical to the functioning of the stablecoin arrangement to meet appropriate risk-management standards. Legislation should address systemic risk and economic concentration of power and require stablecoin issuers to comply with activities restrictions that limit affiliation with commercial entities – a Glass-Steagall-like rule. Supervisors should have authority to implement standards to promote interoperability among stablecoins. Other Measures Recommended in the Report: In the absence of legislation that addresses the risks associated with payment stablecoin arrangements, the agencies forming the PWG intend to continue to use their existing authorities to address these prudential risks to the extent possible, including: Banking agencies will seek to ensure that applicants address the risks outlined by the Report, including risks associated with stablecoin issuance and other related services conducted by the banking organization or third-party service providers. The Financial Stability Oversight Council should take steps to address the risks outlined in the Report, such as designating certain activities conducted within a stablecoin arrangement as, or as likely to become, systemically important payment, clearing, and settlement activities. Such designation would permit the appropriate agency to establish risk-management standards for financial institutions that engage in designated activities, including requirements in relation to the assets backing the stablecoin, requirements related to the operation of the stablecoin arrangement, and other prudential standards. The DOJ, SEC, and CFTC will consider the application of federal securities laws and/or the Commodity Exchange Act (7 U.S.C. § 1) to stablecoin arrangements in the context of those stablecoins that are securities, commodities, and/or derivatives. The DOJ may consider whether or how Section 21(a)(2) of the Glass-Steagall Act (12 U.S.C. § 378(a)(2)) (which generally prohibits dealers in securities as well as individuals or associations from engaging in banking business) may apply to certain stablecoin arrangements. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) may consider the application of federal anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism obligations under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) (12 U.S.C. § 1724; 12 U.S.C. § 1813; 15 U.S.C. § 78a) to stablecoin arrangements that also offer “money transmission services.” Conclusion While the scope of the Report is limited to stablecoins, U.S. financial regulatory agencies and Congress continue their study of digital assets and other innovations related to cryptographic and distributed ledger technology. The Biden administration and the U.S. financial regulatory agencies have stated that they will continue to collaborate closely on ways to foster responsible financial innovation, promote consistent regulatory approaches, and identify and address potential risks that arise from such innovation. However, debate continues throughout industry and the financial regulatory regime as to what level of oversight and regulation may be appropriate. On Nov. 17, 2021, at a conference held by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of Financial Research, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned against excessive regulation of stablecoins, noting that “regulatory oversight can insulate banks from some forms of direct competition” and “limit free entry into at least some of the markets in which banks operate.” Congress and regulators will need to balance the need for oversight with the risk of stifling innovation and driving business outside of the United States. William E. Turner II also contributed to this article.