June 1, 2021

Volume XI, Number 152

 

New Articles
June 01, 2021

Article By
Kristin L. Bryan
Ericka A. Johnson
Sarah K. Rathke
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
Consumer Privacy World
Recording Available: The Colonial Pipeline Hack–Understanding Cyber-Attacks, Supply Chain Breaks and Data Breach Litigation Issues [VIDEO]

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

In case you missed it, on Tuesday May 25 CPW hosted its first-ever virtual webinar jointly with Squire Patton Boggs’ Global Supply Chain blog  The webinar focused on the Colonial Pipeline hack and a putative class action that was filed in federal court in Georgia against the owners of the Colonial Pipeline.  Recall that the Colonial Pipeline supplies the east coast of the United States with gasoline.  The pipeline is a critical part of U.S. petroleum infrastructure, transporting around 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil and jet fuel.  It stretches 5,500 miles and carries nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel supply.  Last month, a ransomware attack carried out by cybercriminals crippled the Colonial Pipeline’s functionality.  The Pipeline was taken offline as a remedial measure, causing significant gasoline shortages across the Eastern United States.

The panelists (including CPW’s Kristin Bryan and Ericka Johnson) covered the cybersecurity, supply chain and litigation considerations companies need to know to mitigate their risks arising from cyber incidents.

© Copyright 2021 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 152
About this Author

Kristin L. Bryan
Senior Associate
Squire Patton Boggs
Kristin L. Bryan
Senior Associate

Kristin Bryan is a litigator experienced in the efficient resolution of contract, commercial and complex business disputes, including multidistrict litigation and putative class actions, in courts nationwide.

She has successfully represented Fortune 15 clients in high-stakes cases involving a wide range of subject matters.

As a natural extension of her experience litigating data privacy disputes, Kristin is also experienced in providing business-oriented privacy advice to a wide range of clients, with a particular focus on companies handling customers' personal data.

kristin.bryan@squirepb.com
216-479-8070
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
Ericka A. Johnson
Ericka A. Johnson
Associate
Squire Patton Boggs
Associate

Ericka Johnson is an associate in the Government Investigations & White Collar Practice. She represents companies and executives in, among other things, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) internal investigations, enforcement actions, defense matters and compliance before the US Department of Justice and similar authorities. She assists multinational companies in developing and implementing effective anticorruption compliance policies and strategies for domestic and international operations. As part of her compliance practice, Ericka also advises companies on cybersecurity risks,...

ericka.johnson@squirepb.com
202-457-6110
www.squirepattonboggs.com/
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
Sarah K. Rathke
Sarah K. Rathke
Partner
Squire Patton Boggs
Partner

Sarah Rathke is a trial lawyer specializing in manufacturing litigation, particularly complex supply chain disputes. She has argued and tried cases on behalf of manufacturers in forums throughout the US. Her clients include foreign, domestic, and multinational manufacturing entities. Her skills include a deep understanding of the process of bringing highly engineered products to market and conveying that understanding to judges and juries.

Sarah has litigated supply chain disputes involving automotive, aerospace, medical, construction and office...

sarah.rathke@squirepb.com
216 479 8379
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs
