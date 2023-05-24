May 24, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 144
Advertisement

36

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 24, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 23, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 22, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Registration Opens for NNI’s Second Webinar on U.S. Government Activities Addressing Micro- and Nanoplastic Issues

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

As reported in our May 10, 2023, blog item, the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) is holding two public webinars providing an overview of the key activities of U.S. government agencies in tackling the challenge of plastic waste in the environment. According to NNI, the breakdown of bulk plastics to micro- and nanoscale particles in the environment “has further challenged efforts to understand the potential human and environmental impacts of plastics over their full life cycles,” leading to “a tremendous increase in national and international collaborations to identify and implement effective solutions.” The first session, on May 22, 2023, focused on activities of agencies that primarily fund or conduct research. A second session, scheduled for June 6, 2023, will focus on activities of agencies with regulatory responsibilities or that engage in interagency or international collaborations on the subject of micro- and nanoplastics. The agenda for the June 6, 2023, session includes:

  • 1:00 p.m. (EDT) — Reconvening/introductory remarks (Anil Patri, Director, Nanotechnology Core Facility, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), moderator);
  • 1:05 p.m. (EDT) — U.S. Department of State: International Collaborations and Negotiations (Rob Wing);
  • 1:15 p.m. (EDT) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): Overview (Kay Ho);
  • 1:25 p.m. (EDT) — FDA: Scientific Review (Stacey Wiggins);
  • 1:35 p.m. (EDT) — Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) and National Center for Environmental Health (NCEH): Overview (Custodio Muianga, Gaston Casillas, and Max Zarate-Bermudez);
  • 1:50 p.m. (EDT) — Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC): Interagency Collaborations (Joanna Matheson); and
  • 2:00 — Facilitated questions and answers and discussion.

Registration for the June 6, 2023, session is open.

©2023 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 143
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

[email protected]
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Carla N. Hutton
Carla Hutto, Bergeson Campbell PC environmental law regulatory analyst,Toxic Substances Control Act law attorney
Regulatory Analyst

Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients. She is responsible for creating a number of monthly and quarterly regulatory updates for B&C's clients, as well as other documents, such as chemical-specific global assessments of regulatory developments and trends. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely and applicable to...

[email protected]
202-557-3809
www.lawbc.com