Renewables Tax Extenders Passed by Congress

The 26% solar ITC is now available for projects with BOC in 2021-2022; the 22% solar ITC is available for projects with BOC in 2023. The solar ITC drops to 10% if BOC is before 1/1/2024 but placed in service ("PIS") is 1/1/2026 or later. The same change applies for fiber-optic solar, qualified fuel cell and qualified small wind property, except that the ITC phases down to 0% if PIS is 1/1/2026 or later.