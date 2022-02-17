February 17, 2022

Volume XII, Number 48
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 17, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 16, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 15, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Ericka L. Adler

Roetzel & Andress LPA
Healthcare Law Alert

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC): How Can Your Practice Benefit From Pandemic Losses? [PODCAST]

Thursday, February 17, 2022

In this episode, host Ericka Adler Roetzel Health Law Practice Group leader is joined by guest Christen Berman, Managing Director at Redwood Tax Strategy, for an in-depth discussion on the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) and how it might financially benefit healthcare practices that survived the COVID-19 pandemic. Ericka and Christen talk about what the ERTC is, how it fits in with PPP loans and Cares Act Funds, as well as how your healthcare or dental practice may qualify for this credit.  Christen and Ericka will also clear up misinformation surrounding the ERTC and provide some best practice information to make sure you are getting the most out of this tax benefit.

 

 

©2022 Roetzel & AndressNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 48
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Ericka L. Adler Healthcare Attorney Roetzel Chicago
Ericka L. Adler
Shareholder

Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law. She represents individual providers, physician groups and other health care entities (i.e. home health care agencies, DME companies, hospices, MRI facilities and surgery centers) in satisfying their day-to-day legal health care needs. Ms. Adler has extensive experience in compliance counselling, structuring and implementing complex joint ventures to comply with state and federal laws and regulations, including Stark, Anti-Kickback Statute, fee-splitting concerns, the corporate practice...

eadler@ralaw.com
312-582-1602
www.ralaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement