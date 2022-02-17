Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC): How Can Your Practice Benefit From Pandemic Losses? [PODCAST]

Thursday, February 17, 2022

In this episode, host Ericka Adler Roetzel Health Law Practice Group leader is joined by guest Christen Berman, Managing Director at Redwood Tax Strategy, for an in-depth discussion on the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) and how it might financially benefit healthcare practices that survived the COVID-19 pandemic. Ericka and Christen talk about what the ERTC is, how it fits in with PPP loans and Cares Act Funds, as well as how your healthcare or dental practice may qualify for this credit. Christen and Ericka will also clear up misinformation surrounding the ERTC and provide some best practice information to make sure you are getting the most out of this tax benefit.