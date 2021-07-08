Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: The Importance of Finding the Right Health Care Lending Partner

Thursday, July 8, 2021

One of the most important members of a health care practice's team is its lending partner. This partner can help a physician or doctor start a practice, grow a practice through the acquisition of other practices, equipment or buildings, and also help a practice in financial distress. In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by First Midwest Bank's Senior Vice Presidents of Professional Services Business Banking Mohammed Abunada and Mark Oganovich for an in-depth discussion on how the right lending partner can provide vital assistance in helping a health care practice succeed.