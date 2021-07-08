July 8, 2021

Volume XI, Number 189

 

July 08, 2021

July 07, 2021

July 06, 2021

Article By
Ericka L. Adler
Roetzel & Andress LPA
Healthcare Law Alert
Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: The Importance of Finding the Right Health Care Lending Partner

Thursday, July 8, 2021

One of the most important members of a health care practice's team is its lending partner. This partner can help a physician or doctor start a practice, grow a practice through the acquisition of other practices, equipment or buildings, and also help a practice in financial distress. In this episode, host Ericka Adler, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader, is joined by First Midwest Bank's Senior Vice Presidents of Professional Services Business Banking Mohammed Abunada and Mark Oganovich for an in-depth discussion on how the right lending partner can provide vital assistance in helping a health care practice succeed.

 

©2021 Roetzel & Andress
Ericka L. Adler
Shareholder

Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law. She represents individual providers, physician groups and other health care entities (i.e. home health care agencies, DME companies, hospices, MRI facilities and surgery centers) in satisfying their day-to-day legal health care needs. Ms. Adler has extensive experience in compliance counselling, structuring and implementing complex joint ventures to comply with state and federal laws and regulations, including Stark, Anti-Kickback Statute, fee-splitting concerns, the corporate practice...

