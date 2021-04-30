Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: Is Private Equity Right for Your Practice? [VIDEO]

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot® is a podcast and YouTube channel for physicians and health professionals that covers the legal issues and trends that affect the health care industry.

There has been a steady increase in private equity investment in physician, dental and other professional practices over the past few years. In this Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot episode, Roetzel attorneys Ericka Adler and David Hochman are joined by Craig Caselli, Founder and CEO of Caber Hill Advisors, for an overview of what private equity firms are looking for in the practices they acquire/invest in, and what practices should consider when selling to private equity or collaborating with an investment partner.