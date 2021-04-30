April 30, 2021

Volume XI, Number 120

 

April 29, 2021

April 28, 2021

April 27, 2021

Ericka L. Adler
David J. Hochman
Roetzel & Andress LPA
Employment Services Alert
Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: Is Private Equity Right for Your Practice? [VIDEO]

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot® is a podcast and YouTube channel for physicians and health professionals that covers the legal issues and trends that affect the health care industry. 

There has been a steady increase in private equity investment in physician, dental and other professional practices over the past few years. In this Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot episode, Roetzel attorneys Ericka Adler and David Hochman are joined by Craig Caselli, Founder and CEO of Caber Hill Advisors, for an overview of what private equity firms are looking for in the practices they acquire/invest in, and what practices should consider when selling to private equity or collaborating with an investment partner.

©2021 Roetzel & AndressNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 119
Ericka L. Adler Healthcare Attorney Roetzel Chicago
Ericka L. Adler
Shareholder

Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law. She represents individual providers, physician groups and other health care entities (i.e. home health care agencies, DME companies, hospices, MRI facilities and surgery centers) in satisfying their day-to-day legal health care needs. Ms. Adler has extensive experience in compliance counselling, structuring and implementing complex joint ventures to comply with state and federal laws and regulations, including Stark, Anti-Kickback Statute, fee-splitting concerns, the corporate practice...

eadler@ralaw.com
312-582-1602
www.ralaw.com
David J. Hochman
David J. Hochman Health Care Attorney Roetzel & Andress Chicago, IL
Shareholder

Mr. Hochman practices in the areas of professional and closely held entities, healthcare, employee benefits, taxation and trust and estate planning. His representative clients include physicians, dentists, and other non-institutional healthcare providers, as well as individuals and businesses engaged in consulting, wholesale and retail sales and distribution, accounting, law and architecture.

His corporate and healthcare practice focuses on the representation of individual and group healthcare providers and their ancillary ventures. He has extensive experience in all aspects of the...

dhochman@ralaw.com
312-582-1686
www.ralaw.com
