Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: Upcoming Tax-Related Proposals for Health Care Professionals to Watch [PODCAST]

Thursday, October 21, 2021

In this Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot episode, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader Ericka Adler and fellow Roetzel shareholder David Hochman are joined by Damien Martin, partner at BKD CPAs & Advisors for a discussion of how the current tax-related proposals targeting high-income Americans in President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda might impact doctors, surgeons, dentists and other medical professionals. They dive into the how proposed capital gains, income and estate tax changes could impact individuals, when the changes could go into effect, and what everyone should be doing to prepare for these changes.