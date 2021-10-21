October 21, 2021

Volume XI, Number 294


Ericka L. Adler
David J. Hochman

Roetzel & Andress LPA
Healthcare Law Alert

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot: Upcoming Tax-Related Proposals for Health Care Professionals to Watch [PODCAST]

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot® is a podcast and YouTube channel for physicians and health professionals that covers the legal issues and trends that affect the health care industry.

In this Roetzel HealthLaw HotSpot episode, Roetzel shareholder and Health Law Practice Group Leader Ericka Adler and fellow Roetzel shareholder David Hochman are joined by Damien Martin, partner at BKD CPAs & Advisors for a discussion of how the current tax-related proposals targeting high-income Americans in President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda might impact doctors, surgeons, dentists and other medical professionals. They dive into the how proposed capital gains, income and estate tax changes could impact individuals, when the changes could go into effect, and what everyone should be doing  to prepare for these changes.

Ericka L. Adler Healthcare Attorney Roetzel Chicago
Ericka L. Adler
Shareholder

Ms. Adler concentrates her practice in regulatory and transactional health care law. She represents individual providers, physician groups and other health care entities (i.e. home health care agencies, DME companies, hospices, MRI facilities and surgery centers) in satisfying their day-to-day legal health care needs. Ms. Adler has extensive experience in compliance counselling, structuring and implementing complex joint ventures to comply with state and federal laws and regulations, including Stark, Anti-Kickback Statute, fee-splitting concerns, the corporate practice...

eadler@ralaw.com
312-582-1602
www.ralaw.com
David J. Hochman
David J. Hochman Health Care Attorney Roetzel & Andress Chicago, IL
Shareholder

Mr. Hochman practices in the areas of professional and closely held entities, healthcare, employee benefits, taxation and trust and estate planning. His representative clients include physicians, dentists, and other non-institutional healthcare providers, as well as individuals and businesses engaged in consulting, wholesale and retail sales and distribution, accounting, law and architecture.

His corporate and healthcare practice focuses on the representation of individual and group healthcare providers and their ancillary ventures. He has extensive experience in all aspects of the...

dhochman@ralaw.com
312-582-1686
www.ralaw.com
