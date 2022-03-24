March 24, 2022

Volume XII, Number 83
Article By

Justin Bernbrock
Bryan V. Uelk

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Finance & Bankruptcy Blog

The Role of the Independent Director in a Restructuring [PODCAST]

Thursday, March 24, 2022

The practice of appointing one or more independent directors to the boards of distressed companies has not only proliferated in recent years, but has become the subject of increasing controversy. In this episode of the Restructure THIS! podcast, John Dubel discusses, among other things, the proper role of an independent director in restructuring and weighs in on whether he believes the current independent director framework in chapter 11 is broken. In doing so, John addresses some of the most significant criticisms that have been levied against independent directors, including that independent directors often lack disinterestedness and are nothing more than “repeat players” that advocate for preordained outcomes.

John has over thirty-five years of experience in the restructuring space. He has served on the board, or as part of the management of, some of the largest companies in the world, including as Special Committee Chairman of Purdue Pharma, CEO and CRO of SunEdison, CFO of Worldcom during its chapter 11 case, and as independent board member for Highland Capital Management, LP and WMC Mortgage, LLC. He is currently the CEO of Dubel & Associates, LLC.

For more on these issues, listen to Episode 7 of Restructure THIS! hosted by Sheppard Mullin partner Justin Bernbrock.

About this Author

Justin Bernbrock Finance Lawyer Sheppard Mullin
Justin Bernbrock
Partner

Justin Bernbrock is a partner in the Finance and Bankruptcy Practice Group in the firm's Chicago office. 

Justin concentrates his practice on all aspects of corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and financial distress. He represents clients across a wide range of matters, including debtor and creditor representations. He has substantial experience in out-of-court and in-court restructurings, primarily in the Southern District of New York, Eastern District of Virginia, District of Delaware and Southern District of Texas. 

Prior to private practice, Bernbrock served with...

jbernbrock@sheppardmullin.com
+1.312-499-6321
www.sheppardmullin.com
Bryan V. Uelk
Bryan Uelk Bankruptcy Attorney Sheppard Mullin Law Firm
Associate

Bryan Uelk is an associate in the Finance and Bankruptcy Practice Group in the firm's Chicago office. 

Areas of Practice

Bryan represents companies, creditors, distressed purchasers, and other key stakeholders in all aspects of corporate restructuring, bankruptcy, and financial distress. He has substantial experience guiding clients to value-additive results in out-of-court and in-court restructurings, including in numerous chapter 11 reorganizations across the country.

Prior to joining the firm, Bryan served as a law clerk to the Honorable Barry S....

buelk@sheppardmullin.com
312.499.6360
www.sheppardmullin.com
