SEC Adopts Private Fund Adviser Rules

Proposed Provisions That Were Not Adopted

Prohibition on Limiting or Eliminating Liability : The SEC had initially proposed to prohibit an adviser to a private fund, directly or indirectly, from seeking reimbursement, indemnification, exculpation, or limitation of its liability by the private fund or its investors for a breach of fiduciary duty, willful misfeasance, bad faith, negligence, or recklessness in providing services to the private fund. Instead, the SEC took the opportunity in the Adopting Release to “reaffirm and clarify” its views on how an adviser’s fiduciary duty applies to its private fund clients and how the antifraud provisions apply to the adviser’s dealings with clients and fund investors. The SEC’s statements largely repeat its earlier guidance from its 2019 Interpretive Release on investment adviser fiduciary duties, and highlight certain related observations by the staff of the Examination Division as well as a recent instance in which the SEC applied those principles in a settled enforcement action. However, in closing on the topic of waivers of liability in fund governing agreements, the SEC noted that “to the extent that a waiver clause is unclear as to whether it applies to the Federal fiduciary duty, State fiduciary duties, or both, we will interpret the clause as waiving the Federal fiduciary duty”, and therefore as a breach of the Advisers Act. Prohibition on Fees for Services Not Performed : The SEC had initially proposed to prohibit an adviser from charging fees to a fund or to a portfolio investment without providing corresponding services (e.g., prepaid fund management fees where advisory services are performed for only part of the relevant period or accelerated monitoring fees payable to a private equity fund adviser). In the Adopting Release, the SEC noted that it had determined that it was unnecessary to include such a prohibition by Rule “because such activity already is inconsistent with the adviser’s fiduciary duty”. The SEC is therefore likely to treat this as a de facto prohibited practice even absent a specific Rule.