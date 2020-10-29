October 29, 2020

Volume X, Number 303

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 29, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 28, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 27, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

October 26, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Anthony M. Drenzek
Robert E Plaze
Samuel J. Waldon
Joshua M. Newville
Proskauer Rose LLP
The Capital Commitment
Advertisement

SEC Announces 2020 National Compliance Outreach Seminar for Investment Companies and Investment Advisers

Thursday, October 29, 2020

On October 7th, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the rescheduled date of its 2020 national compliance outreach seminar for investment companies and investment advisers.  This program is intended to help Chief Compliance Officers and other senior personnel at investment companies and investment advisory firms enhance their compliance programs.  The SEC’s Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE), Division of Investment Management (IM), and the Asset Management Unit (AMU) of the Division of Enforcement jointly sponsor the compliance outreach program.  The national seminar will be held virtually on the afternoon of Thursday, November 19th, 2020 via a live webcast from the SEC’s Washington, D.C., headquarters from noon until 4:50 p.m. EST.

The agenda for the national seminar will include a discussion of OCIE, IM, and AMU program priorities in 2020, business continuity and information security, issues regarding conflicts of interest, regulatory hot topics, and topics specific to investment companies. Speakers will include senior representatives from the SEC, OCIE, IM, AMU, and industry.  All live webcast attendees may view the program real-time, access presentation materials, and submit questions to the speakers during the presentation.

Investment advisers and investment company senior officers do not need to register to attend the live webcast, which may be accessed via SEC.gov on the day of the event.   For more information, or to propose questions for the panels, prospective attendees can contact the SEC staff at ComplianceOutreach@sec.gov.

© 2020 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume X, Number 303
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Anthony M. Drenzek, Special regulatory Counsel, Proskauer Rose, Attorney, Finance Policy Lawyer
Anthony M. Drenzek
Special Regulatory Counsel

Tony is special regulatory counsel in the Corporate Department and a member of the Private Funds Group and the Private Equity & Hedge Fund Litigation team. His practice focuses on advising U.S. and offshore private fund managers on all aspects of federal, state and SRO organizational and operational compliance, with a specific emphasis on the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Tony assists U.S. and offshore private fund clients in registering with the SEC as investment advisers, or reporting as exempt reporting advisers, and complying with...

adrenzek@proskauer.com
617.526.9655
www.proskauer.com
Robert E Plaze
Robert Plaze, Investment Manager Attorney, Regulatory and Compliance
Partner

Robert E. Plaze is a partner and a member of the Investment Management team. He advises investment advisers and investment companies on an array of matters, with a particular focus on regulatory and compliance matters arising under the federal securities laws.

Bob previously served as Deputy Director of the Division of Investment Management of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. During his nearly 30 years of service with the Commission, he was responsible for policy development and management of many of the key regulatory initiatives during that period affecting investment...

rplaze@proskauer.com
202-416-6692
www.proskauer.com
Samuel J. Waldon
Samuel Waldon, Proskauer Law Firm, Washington DC, Corporate Law and Litigation Attorney
Partner

Sam Waldon is a partner in the Litigation Department and a member of the Securities Litigation, White Collar Defense & Investigations and Asset Management Litigation Groups.

Sam’s practice focuses on securities litigation, enforcement and regulatory matters. He represents corporations and financial institutions, and their officers, directors and employees, in investigations, exams, internal investigations and litigation. Sam has in-depth experience in a broad range of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement matters, including...

swaldon@proskauer.com
202-416-6858
www.proskauer.com
Joshua M. Newville
Joshua Newville, Proskauer Rose, regulatory enforcement attorney, industry compliance legal counsel, securities exchange commission lawyer
Partner

Joshua M. Newville is a partner in the Litigation Department in New York. His practice focuses on commercial litigation and regulatory investigations. Mr. Newville advises companies and individuals in securities litigation and compliance matters. He also focuses on internal investigations and enforcement matters. Prior to joining Proskauer, Josh was senior counsel in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement, where he investigated and prosecuted violations of the federal securities laws. Josh served in the Enforcement Division’s Asset...

jnewville@proskauer.com
212-969-3336
www.proskauer.com
Advertisement
Advertisement