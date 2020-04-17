SEC Approves Temporary NYSE Waiver of Stockholder Approval Rules to Facilitate Capital Raising in the Wake of COVID-19

Shareholder approval is required for any issuance by an NYSE-listed company to company insiders, including directors, officers and holders of 5 percent or more of the company’s common stock (Significant Holders) and certain of their affiliates (collectively, Related Parties), if the shares of common stock to be issued, including upon the conversion or exercise of the securities, exceeds 1 percent of either the common stock or the voting power, in either case, that was outstanding immediately prior to the issuance (the 1 percent Test). However, no shareholder approval is required for an issuance to one or more Significant Holders (but not to directors or officers) involving no more than 5 percent of the issuer’s common stock or voting power prior to the issuance so long as the securities are sold for cash at a price that satisfies the Minimum Price Condition (the 5 percent Test). The “Minimum Price Condition” means that the per share sale price (or the conversion price, as applicable) must be at least equal to the lesser of (1) the official closing price of the issuer’s stock on the trading day immediately preceding the signing of the binding agreement; and (2) the average closing price of the issuer’s stock for the five trading days immediately preceding the signing of the binding agreement.

Pursuant to the Waiver, an issuance of common stock (or securities convertible into or exercisable for common stock) that would otherwise require shareholder approval under the 1 percent Test and would not satisfy the 5 percent Test will be exempt from such shareholder approval requirement if (1) the sale is for cash; (2) the Minimum Price Condition is satisfied; (3) the issuance is reviewed and approved by the issuer’s audit committee or a comparable committee of the issuer’s board that is comprised solely of independent directors; (4) proceeds from the sale of securities to the Related Party will not be used to fund an acquisition of stock or assets of another company in which the Related Party has a direct or indirect interest; and (5) the issuance does not implicate a change of control.