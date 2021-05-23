May 23, 2021

Volume XI, Number 143

 

Steven J Pearlman
Pinchos (Pinny) Goldberg
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Whistleblower Defense
SEC Awards Four Whistleblowers More Than $31 Million

Thursday, May 20, 2021

On May 17, 2021, the SEC announced payment of more than $31 million to four whistleblowers who provided the SEC with information that resulted in the return of tens of millions of dollars to harmed investors.  The largest of the awards, totaling almost $27 million, was awarded to two joint whistleblowers who provided the SEC with new information and assisted with an existing investigation.  The second order included awards of approximately $3.75 million and $750,000 to two additional whistleblowers who independently provided information that assisted the SEC with an ongoing investigation.  (The orders granting the respective awards can be accessed here and here.)

Emily Pasquinelli, Acting Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower, stated that “[w]histleblowers play a critical role in an investigation, whether at the outset or during the course of an investigation.”  She added that “[t]oday’s awards demonstrate that whistleblowers with specific, credible information who significantly contribute to the success of an existing investigation may be eligible for an award.”

Since the inception of the whistleblower program in 2011, the SEC has awarded approximately $873 million to 162 individuals, including over a quarter of a billion dollars in the first eight months of this fiscal year alone.

Steven J Pearlman, Labor Employment Law Firm, Proskauer Law firm
Steven J Pearlman
Partner

Steven Pearlman is a partner in the Labor & Employment Law Department and co-head of the firm's Whistleblowing & Retaliation Group, resident in the Chicago office. Steven’s practice focuses on defending complex employment litigation involving claims of discrimination and harassment, wage-and-hour laws and breaches of restrictive covenants (e.g., non-competition agreements). He has successfully tried cases to verdict before judges and juries in Illinois, Florida and California, and defended what is reported to be the largest Illinois-only class action in the history of the U.S....

spearlman@proskauer.com
312-962-3545
www.proskauer.com
Pinchos (Pinny) Goldberg
Pinny Goldberg Labor and Employment Lawyer Proskauer Rose Law Firm
Associate

Pinny Goldberg is an associate in the Labor & Employment Law Department. Pinny represents employers in a broad array of matters before federal and state courts, FINRA and other arbitration panels, and administrative agencies, including the EEOC and its state equivalents, and in pre-litigation negotiations. Matters he works on include discrimination and harassment, wage and hour, wrongful discharge, whistleblowing and retaliation, covenants not to compete, breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, and tort and contract claims. 

In...

pgoldberg@proskauer.com
212.969.3074
www.proskauer.com
