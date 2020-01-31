January 31, 2020

 

John S. Marten
Nathaniel Segal
Jacob C. Tiedt
Tyrique J. Wilson
Vedder Price
Investment Services Regulatory Update

SEC Proposes New Rule Governing Funds' Use of Derivatives

Friday, January 31, 2020

On November 25, 2019, the SEC proposed a new exemptive rule under the Investment Company Act of 1940—Rule 18f-4—intended to overhaul the current regulatory framework governing the use of derivatives by registered investment companies. The SEC initially proposed a derivatives rule in December 2015, and this proposal contains several significant changes from the 2015 proposal. The new rule would supersede historical guidance provided by the SEC and its staff relating to the use of derivatives by registered funds.

The proposed rule would permit a fund to engage in derivatives transactions, notwithstanding the prohibitions and restrictions on the issuance of “senior securities” under Section 18 of the 1940 Act, subject to the following conditions:

  • Derivatives Risk Management Program. A fund would be required to adopt a written derivatives risk management program (DRMP) with, among other things, risk guidelines reflecting how the fund’s use of derivatives may affect its investment portfolio and overall risk profile. A fund would also be required to appoint a derivatives risk manager (DRM) to administer the DRMP.

  • Limit on Fund Leverage Risk. A fund engaging in derivatives transactions would be required to comply with an outer limit on leverage based on a comparison of the fund’s value at risk (VaR) to the VaR of a “designated reference index” for that fund. If the fund’s DRM is unable to identify an appropriate designated reference index, the fund’s VaR could not exceed 15% of the value of the fund’s net assets—referred to as the “absolute VaR test.”

  • Board Oversight and Reporting. A fund’s board of directors would be required to approve the fund’s DRM. The fund’s DRM would be required to report to the fund’s board on the implementation and effectiveness of the DRMP and the results of the fund’s stress testing. In general, the responsibilities that would be imposed on fund boards by this proposal are substantially less onerous than those that would have been required under the 2015 proposal.

Other elements of the proposal include:

  • Exception of Limited Derivatives Users. Limited derivatives users—i.e., a fund that either (1) limits its derivatives exposure to 10% of its net assets or (2) uses derivatives transactions solely to hedge certain currency risks—would be excepted from the DRMP requirement and from the VaR-based limit on fund leverage risk.

  • Alternative Requirements for Certain Leveraged/Inverse Funds. An exception on the limit on fund leverage risk would be provided for certain leveraged/inverse funds in light of a proposed new sales practices rule that requires broker-dealers and investment advisers to exercise due diligence on retail investors before permitting transactions in these types of funds.

Comments on the SEC’s proposal are due March 24, 2020.

John S. Marten
Shareholder

John S. Marten, a Shareholder in the Chicago office of Vedder Price, has substantial experience representing clients in the investment management industry.

John S. Marten, a Shareholder in the Chicago office of Vedder Price, has substantial experience representing clients in the investment management industry.

As a member of the firm's Investment Services group, Mr. Marten counsels clients on a wide variety of matters involving the application of the federal securities laws to investment companies, investment advisers and broker-dealers. He has significant experience counseling investment company clients with respect to new products and was recently involved in the creation of two mutual funds...

Nathaniel Segal
Associate

Nathaniel Segal is an Associate at Vedder Price and a member of the Investment Services group. He focuses his practice on investment companies and investment advisers in connection with the organization and operation of investment products and services, including traditional mutual funds, closed-end investment companies (including interval funds and listed closed-end funds), variable insurance products and registered hedge funds, as well as mutual funds utilizing complex hedging and absolute return strategies. Mr. Segal has experience in conducting transactional due diligence and drafting regulatory disclosures in connection with fund reorganizations and management acquisitions. He counsels clients on a wide variety of regulatory matters, including interpretive and no-action letter requests and SEC exemptive orders, as well as governance matters and internal compliance procedures in response to SEC examinations and inquiries.

Jacob C. Tiedt
Shareholder

Jacob C. Tiedt is a Shareholder at Vedder Price and a member of the Investment Services group.

Mr. Tiedt’s practice includes the representation of registered mutual funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds; private funds; investment advisers; and other financial institutions on a broad range of regulatory, governance and compliance matters. Mr. Tiedt regularly counsels clients on matters relating to SEC registration, disclosure and compliance; shareholder solicitation; NYSE, Nasdaq and FINRA regulation; corporate governance; and board administration. Mr....

Tyrique J. Wilson
Associate

Tyrique J. Wilson is an Associate in the Chicago office of Vedder Price and a member of the firm’s Investment Services group.

Mr. Wilson received his law degree from the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis and his undergraduate degree from The George Washington University. While in law school, Mr. Wilson was Treasurer of the Black Law Students Association, received an award for Excellence in Oral Advocacy and earned a Certificate in Business Law.

