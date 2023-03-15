March 15, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 74
Kristin L. Bryan
James Brennan

Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
SEC Proposes Replacing Its Regulations Under the Federal Privacy Act

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Last month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) proposed revisions to its regulations under the Privacy Act of 1974, 5 U.S.C. § 552a.  The Privacy Act is a federal statute governing the collection and use of personal information by federal agencies.  The statute gives individuals a right to access records about themselves and to have inaccurate records corrected.  (The SEC processes roughly 100–300 requests per year under the Privacy Act.).  If adopted, the proposal would be the first revision to the SEC’s Privacy Act regulations since 2011.

The SEC’s proposed regulations would do four main things: (1) streamline the procedure for filing a request, including by allowing electronic identity verification; (2) codify existing practices regarding fees for copying of records; (3) eliminate duplicative provisions; and (4) add provisions supplementing information provided about disclosures of personal information and formally implement the 90-day deadline for filing any administrative appeal.  “Due to the scope of the revisions, the proposed rule would replace the Commission’s current Privacy Act regulations in their entirety.”

Comments on the proposal are due on April 17, 2023.  Privacy World will be here to keep you in the loop on any developments.

About this Author

Kristin L. Bryan
Kristin L. Bryan
Senior Associate

Kristin Bryan is a litigator experienced in the efficient resolution of contract, commercial and complex business disputes, including multidistrict litigation and putative class actions, in courts nationwide.

She has successfully represented Fortune 15 clients in high-stakes cases involving a wide range of subject matters.

As a natural extension of her experience litigating data privacy disputes, Kristin is also experienced in providing business-oriented privacy advice to a wide range of clients, with a particular focus on companies handling customers’ personal data. In this...

James Brennan
James Brennan
Associate

James (Jim) Brennan is an associate in the Litigation Practice Group, where he represents clients in complex commercial litigation matters in state and federal courts. Prior to joining the firm, Jim clerked for Chief Judge D. Brooks Smith of the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Before that, he was an associate at an AmLaw 100 law firm in New York City.

