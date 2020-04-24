April 24, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

April 24, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 23, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 22, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 21, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Susan Light
Michael T. Foley
Laura N. Krcmaric
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

SEC Provides for Phased CAT Broker-Dealer Reporting Timelines

Friday, April 24, 2020

On April 20, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued two orders relating to the implementation of the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) to address the impact of COVID-19. In the first order, the SEC allowed broker-dealers to establish a phased CAT reporting timeline, subject to certain conditions. In its second order, the SEC permitted certain introducing brokers to follow the small broker-dealer reporting timeline.

The reporting milestones now applicable to broker-dealers include the following:

  • June 22, 2020: Initial equities reporting for large broker-dealers and small broker-dealers that currently report to FINRA’s Order Audit Trail System (OATS);

  • July 20, 2020: Initial options reporting for large broker-dealers;

  • Dec. 13, 2021: Full equities and options reporting for large and small broker-dealers; and

  • July 11, 2022: Full customer and account reporting for large and small broker-dealers.

More information regarding the phased CAT reporting timelines is available here.

©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Susan Light, Katten Law Firm, Finance Law Attorney, New York
Susan Light
Partner

Susan Light focuses her practice on financial services regulatory matters. She counsels broker-dealers, hedge funds, investment banks and financial services clients on enforcement issues involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), other self-regulatory organizations (SROs) and state and federal regulatory authorities. She has particular experience related to sales practice issues, financial and operational issues, anti-money laundering, crowdfunding, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrencies.

...
susan.light@katten.com
212-940-8599
katten.com
Michael T. Foley
Michael T. Foley, Katten, Lawyer, Finance, FINRA, Chicago
Special Counsel

Michael Foley represents broker-dealers, investment advisers and other financial services industry participants with respect to a broad spectrum of legal and regulatory matters arising under the federal securities laws.

Michael has nearly 20 years of experience in private practice and in-house at both a large, full-service broker-dealer and at an online discount broker-dealer, advising broker-dealers and other financial institutions regarding compliance with the federal securities and commodities laws, and with the regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and financial industry self-regulatory organizations. 

michael.foley@katten.com
312-902-5452
katten.com
Laura N. Krcmaric
Laura Krcmaric, Financial Services Attorney, Katten Law Firm
Associate

Laura Krcmaric represents clients in the financial services industry, focusing on regulatory and compliance work. Prior to joining Katten, Laura served as counsel for Credit Suisse, where she provided advice to the private banking and wealth management division. She also was an honors intern with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While in law school, Laura served as a staff member and symposium editor for the North Carolina Law Review. She also was a member of the Community Development Law Clinic, representing nonprofit organizations.

laura.krcmaric@katten.com
312.902.5437
katten.com